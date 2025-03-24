GenAI – Key to Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

India is rapidly adopting GenAI and digitisation. As AI-powered solutions gain momentum, one of the most significant areas of impact is software quality assurance, particularly in Root Cause Analysis (RCA). Every second, millions of digital transactions and IT operations run across India's tech ecosystem. But when things go wrong, identifying the root cause can take hours or even days. Enter GenAI – set to revolutionise how businesses troubleshoot software issues, enhancing speed and accuracy like never before. RCA is a crucial yet time-consuming process that involves investigating logs, analysing code, and correlating system behaviours to pinpoint the underlying causes of defects. With the increasing complexity of modern software systems, traditional RCA methods are becoming less efficient, necessitating advanced AI-driven solutions to automate and streamline the process.

Advertisment

GenAI’s Role in Enhancing RCA

GenAI, a transformative technology for software quality assurance teams, has the potential to revolutionise RCA by identifying patterns, predicting root causes and recommending solutions in real time. This dramatically accelerates bug detection and resolution, improving system reliability. Organisations across sectors are integrating AI-powered solutions to enhance software performance and minimize downtime. As businesses become more digitally reliant, GenAI’s ability to streamline RCA will be crucial in maintaining operational efficiency and competitive agility.

What is AI-powered RCA?

Advertisment

AI-powered RCA leverages AI and machine learning to automate the identification of incidents or outages in IT systems. Traditional RCA requires engineers to manually analyse logs, metrics and telemetry data, making it time-consuming and prone to human error. AI-powered RCA enables fintech leaders and government-backed platforms to diagnose system issues faster and more accurately, enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery.

Automating Correlation – AI detects relationships between events, accelerating root cause identification. Indian enterprises now use AI to correlate logs and alerts, identifying patterns in support tickets and log data to resolve issues faster.

Anomaly detection – AI algorithms can detect deviations from normal behaviour, flagging potential incidents before they escalate. Indian organizations have already deployed AI and machine learning for anomaly detection in their systems, which helps banks detect fraud and security breaches in real time. For instance, one of India’s big 5 accounting firms uses AI to enhance network monitoring and prevent issues in their client systems by identifying anomalies early.

Advertisment

Learning and improving over time – As more data is processed, AI systems improve in efficiency and accuracy in predicting and diagnosing issues. Organisations use machine learning to improve root cause analysis in their AI-driven Smart Cloud Monitoring system, allowing businesses to detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents faster.

Incorporating AI into RCA not only reduces the time spent on troubleshooting, but also enhances accuracy, helping organisations resolve issues more quickly, minimize downtime, and avoid repeated incidents. A GenAI model can be integrated with code quality tools to analyze and diagnose code issues. By leveraging a model trained on bug patterns and best practices, the AI can work alongside such tools to provide context-aware explanations and suggest fixes for identified problems. Similarly, in API testing environments, the AI can be incorporated into platforms that help detect and troubleshoot API failures. By simulating API calls, checking the codebase, and analyzing failures, the AI can offer detailed insights on potential issues.

In the case of log analysis, integrating GenAI with log management systems can facilitate causal analysis of logs by reading complex dashboards, detecting anomalies and generating natural language explanations for underlying issues. Additionally, within development environments, a GenAI-powered assistant can analyse code errors, access the codebase, review commit histories and suggest fixes directly in the IDE. Lastly, leveraging GenAI in performance monitoring tools can help diagnose detected anomalies by evaluating performance metrics, logs and traces, providing deeper insights into system issues.

Advertisment

With India at the forefront of GenAI adoption, the integration of AI into RCA is no longer optional. It is a strategic imperative for businesses striving to stay ahead in a fast-paced digital economy. From fintech companies managing high transaction volumes to IT service providers ensuring uninterrupted system operations, AI-powered RCA is enabling faster, smarter and more reliable software ecosystems. As enterprises continue to adopt GenAI-driven RCA, the future of software quality assurance looks increasingly automated, intelligent and efficient.

--By Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of India sub-continent business, Zebra Technologies

Read more from Guest Arena here