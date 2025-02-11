Piling up - Keeping Pace with E-waste in the Age of Chargers

The surge in the use of electronic chargers has become a hallmark of our modern digital age, driven by the proliferation of chargeable devices. From smartphones and tablets to laptops and wearable gadgets, the demand for charging solutions is at an all-time high. This trend highlights our growing reliance on portable technology, with everyday examples including everything from fitness trackers to online readers. The convenience these devices bring is undeniable, yet they also contribute to a mounting problem: electronic waste (E-waste).

E-waste is the fastest-growing waste stream globally, consisting of discarded electronic and electrical equipment. This waste is not only voluminous but also hazardous, containing substances like lead, mercury, and cadmium that can leach into the environment, posing serious health risks. For instance, improper disposal methods such as burning or acid treatment can release toxic fumes and pollutants, endangering both human health and the ecosystem. Additionally, E-waste often ends up in landfills in developing countries, exacerbating environmental and health issues in regions already struggling with inadequate waste management infrastructure.

Right to Repair

Amid these challenges, policymakers worldwide are recognising the need for sustainable solutions. New Zealand has recently made strides in this area by introducing a right to repair policy. This policy mandates that manufacturers make spare parts, repair manuals and software updates available to consumers and independent repair shops. The objective is to extend the lifespan of electronic devices, reduce the volume of E-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices. Such policies not only promote environmental stewardship but also encourage economic activity within the repair and recycling sectors​

The New Zealand initiative is part of a broader global movement towards a circular economy, where products are designed for durability, repairability, and recyclability. By ensuring that electronic devices can be repaired rather than discarded, these policies help conserve valuable resources and mitigate the environmental impact of e-waste. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for sustainable electronics and repair services is likely to grow, fostering a market shift towards greener practices and technologies.

Tackling the Electronic Avalanche

In response to these challenges, governments and organisations are taking significant action. The Indian government has launched a pilot program aiming to capture 20% of the global electronics repair market by relaxing customs and E-waste regulations. This initiative allows Indian companies to service imported equipment, positioning India as a major player in the global electronics repair industry. The Manufacturers Association of Information Technology (MAIT) has submitted recommendations to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, suggesting that India should lead the Asia Pacific Commercial Electronics Business in exports.

On a more localized level, Celekt Mobiles, a mobile retail chain in India, has introduced its Mission E-waste initiative to combat electronic waste. This programme involves installing dedicated E-waste bins in every Celekt Mobiles store, enabling customers to dispose of defunct mobiles, laptops and other electronic devices responsibly. In exchange for their responsible actions, customers will receive discount coupons on new purchases from Celekt stores. The company has also collaborated with three E-waste disposal firms to ensure proper handling and recycling of the collected E-waste.

The increase in E-waste generation is seen as an opportunity for manufacturers, highlighting the need for sustainable solutions and recycling processes. E-waste includes any electronic product that is no longer needed, worn out, not working, or nearing the end of its utility for the user, from wires to devices. Supporting the informal E-waste sector, co-work has started a 21,000-sq ft co-working centre for E-waste dismantlers in Ghaziabad. The facility provides affordable working solutions through a pay-per-use model, equipped with dismantling units, storage spaces, tool and office amenities to dignify and formalise their work.

Moreover, Mahindra's subsidiary has tied up with E-waste management company Attero, while Recyclekaro focuses on recycling retired batteries to extract critical metals like cobalt and lithium, supporting India's decarbonisation goals. The efforts are crucial, as the UN reports that E-waste from trashed electronic devices is piling up, with recycling not keeping pace. The Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 highlights that a record 62 million tonnes of E-waste was produced in 2022, up 82% from 2010; and is on track to rise another 32% to 82 million tonnes by 2030. Astonishingly, just 1% of the demand for rare earth elements is met by E-waste recycling.

The cleanliness drive initiated by the Indian government has become India's largest campaign for institutionalising 'swachata', earning Rs 1,162.49 crore through the disposal of office scrap, including E-waste such as old computers and other electronic items.

--By Dr Gunjan Sood, Fortune Institute of International Business

