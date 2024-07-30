The Future of Mobile Tech: Could Renewed Smartphones Become the Norm?

Mobile phones are and will always continue to be the most indispensable and cherished devices for individuals. Certainly, there won’t come a time when people cease to rely on them in favor of other gadgets. However, trends and technology in the industry will certainly continue to evolve with time.

As is the case today, a shift in consumers’ choices towards sustainable practices has led to commendable growth in the market of pre-owned smartphones. These cost-effective devices have become incredibly popular amongst consumers over a period of time, with India being identified as one of the fastest-growing markets for renewed smartphones globally. The trend is only gaining momentum with time, with more and more people recognizing the benefits of using renewed devices.

The impressive growth of the renewed smartphone market in India can be attributed to several factors. Notably, a growing number of Indians have now begun to prioritize affordability and functionality, when it comes to buying smartphones.

Many of them are becoming aware of the impracticality of investing large sums of money to buy expensive new devices. Instead, they are increasingly turning to renewed devices, which offer the same premium features at a more affordable price point than their brand-new counterparts. This particular shift in consumer mindset has been significantly boosting the demand for pre-owned smartphones in the country.

Moreover, sustainability has now emerged as a widespread trend, rather than being limited to an agenda concerning only a few. People are now more conscious about protecting their planet and are aware of the environmental impact of discarding their phones. As a result, there has been a heightened emphasis on resource efficiency, which has put renewed smartphones in the spotlight, giving them the attention that they most rightly deserve.

Also, the accessibility of high-quality renewed devices has greatly improved in the country. A growing number of online platforms and retailers now offer a wide selection of high-quality pre-owned devices at competitive prices, making it easier for consumers to find affordable options without any hassle.

However, a question then arises: where does this abundant supply of pre-owned smartphones come from? To gain insight into this, it is crucial to consider some key statistics. In India, 19% of new smartphone buyers replace their devices within one year of purchase, while 44% do so within two years. These devices are then meticulously inspected and restored before entering the renewed smartphone market, thus ensuring a consistent supply of quality devices.

Moreover, with advancements in technology, refurbished devices are now quite comparable in quality to new smartphones, which has made them a viable alternative for consumers. To further add a layer of trust and boost consumer confidence, various reputable sellers have been providing enhanced quality assurance and warranty offerings.

The rise of buyback programs and trade-in options has also been allowing consumers to easily exchange their old devices for a pre-owned smartphone. Along with this, the introduction of flexible payment options has also made it simpler for consumers across all regions (including tier-3 and tier-4 regions) to access these devices.

Moving forward, as more people embrace renewed technology, market trends are expected to shift towards more sustainable practices. Moreover, as the demand for affordable technology continues to grow, the market for renewed smartphones is likely to experience a rapid upsurge, expected to double in value by 2030.

This shift towards sustainability and affordability could also lead to a significant increase in the availability and variety of renewed smartphones in the market. As per a report by IDC and ICEA, the sales of pre-owned smartphones are expected to rise to 51 million units by 2025. As the saying goes, “Old is gold”, old is definitely gold in the case of renewed smartphones! It would be right to say that the future of mobile technology may see renewed smartphones becoming the norm.

Written by - Yug Bhatia, CEO and Founder, of ControlZ

