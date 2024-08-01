The rise of the IoT and its security challenges in Education

The application of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased dramatically and it’s leading the digital conversion that is going on nowadays in the Indian education sector. IoT technologies have shown to be able to truly transform the way classes and lectures are delivered, with the introduction of advanced interactive learning and smart classrooms. Although it is seen as a great advantage to have access to a wide range of opportunities, on the other hand, it is accompanied by a certain disadvantage such as security risks.

The Rise of EdTech and IoT in India

The Edtech industry as per a recent Times of India report is expected to grow to a staggering $10.1 billion by 2025. The increased focus on the advantages of technology in education, plus added advantages such as growing Internet usage and declining smartphone prices, contribute to rapid development. One of the factors contributing to the rise in Edtech technologies is the IoT.

Few instances of how IoT is changing education in India:

Smart Classrooms: Through smart air quality and temperature monitoring and the right lighting, sensors can shape the optimum learning atmosphere. Wearable devices and interactive whiteboards can serve to create student interest in learning and real-time feedback. They can also help in tailoring the courses.

Smart Attendance Systems: Tags RFID can automate attendance tracking or facial recognition technology to epitomize and save teaching time.

Personalized Learning: Data collection on student performance is intelligible to IoT devices and allows for individual learning needs by educators.

Improved Security: CCTV cameras and smart access control systems should be deployed in schools which makes prevention of security breaches and creates a secure environment for the students and staff.

Associated Security Challenges

The integration of IoT in education, undoubtedly, has a significant benefit but the problem of security remains a big challenge. One of the major risks surrounding IoT is data protection. The devices collect massive data such as student attendance; assessment, or health information hence, substantial protective tools that shield such data from being accessed unlawfully or breached should be put in place.

Furthermore, a great majority of IoT devices, namely cheap products, have fundamental security issues, which is why they cannot be relied on as primary security measures. Loose passwords, old firmware, and open channels vulnerability make attacker's life very easy. Educational institutions often fall short of the required knowledge and tools to properly take care of and count the machines.

In 2019, India saw a data breach at one of the big Ed-tech companies. The company lost a huge chunk of the personal information of more than 8.5 million students. This incident illustrates how unsecured data or EdTech solutions may infringe on the security of the data domain.

Securing the Future of EdTech: Recommendations

To ensure the safe and successful adoption of IoT in Indian education, several measures are necessary:

Prioritize Data Security: Schools should implement robust data privacy policies and invest in secure storage solutions for student information collected by IoT devices.

Standardize Security Protocols: The government and education boards can establish clear guidelines for secure IoT deployment in schools, including encryption standards and responsible data management practices.

Invest in Cybersecurity Awareness: Training programs should equip educators, administrators, and students with the knowledge to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats.

Collaboration is Key: Educational institutions need to collaborate with IT security professionals to ensure proper configuration and ongoing maintenance of IoT devices.

Concluding thoughts:

With the emergence of IoT in the educational discipline in India, the coming decades may see a revolution in the realm of tailored learning methodology and quality ambiances in schools. However such benefits should not be reaped at the cost of compromising the safety and privacy of student data. For the right usage of IoT and lifting the prospects for students without impairing their safety or data integrity, students of the Indian education system should be equipped with stringent security measures and robust cybersecurity cells.

Written by - Dr Hanu Bhardwaj, Dean, School of Computer Applications, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies

