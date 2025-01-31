Will Budget 2025 Address India's Growing Cyber Threat Landscape?

Historically, India’s investment in cybersecurity has been modest compared to global standards. Yet, as threats evolve, there’s an urgent need to allocate significant resources to protect critical sectors like energy, healthcare and transportation. Budget 2025 could play a transformative role by channelling funds toward upgrading cybersecurity infrastructure and fostering innovation through partnerships between the government and private players. Dedicated research and development funding for indigenous cybersecurity solutions can also provide tailored strategies to counter India-specific challenges.

Advertisment

From ransomware to phishing scams and massive data breaches, these threats are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, exposing vulnerabilities across sectors such as banking, healthcare and government systems. In 2023 alone, CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) reported over 1.4 million cybersecurity incidents, a stark reminder that India’s digital progress is at risk. With Budget 2025 on the horizon, there is hope that it will prioritize strengthening India’s cybersecurity framework to safeguard the nation’s digital ambitions.

Another critical gap is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. While the demand for expertise grows, the talent supply has struggled to keep up. Budget 2025 could change this by introducing specialised courses in universities, launching vocational training programmes and collaborating with global organisations to bring international certifications and best practices to India. These measures would not only address the immediate shortage but also lay the foundation for a workforce that is better equipped to tackle future cyber threats.

Threat to MSMEs

Advertisment

Startups and MSMEs, the backbone of India’s economy, are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks. Many of these smaller enterprises lack the resources or knowledge to implement adequate security measures, making them easy targets. Budget 2025 could empower them by offering tax incentives and subsidies for adopting cybersecurity tools, along with awareness campaigns to promote best practices. By securing these businesses, India can build a more resilient digital economy while protecting the livelihoods of millions.

While the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 was a commendable step, the legal and regulatory framework still needs enhancement to meet the growing challenges. Budget 2025 could encourage compliance with international cybersecurity standards, enforce stricter penalties for data breaches, and promote the adoption of zero-trust security frameworks across industries. A robust legal ecosystem is crucial to fostering accountability and ensuring that businesses take cybersecurity seriously.

CERT-In, the frontline agency in India’s fight against cyber threats, also requires substantial upgrades. Increased funding could enable 24/7 monitoring, international collaboration, and the use of AI-driven tools for predictive threat analysis. By strengthening CERT-In’s capabilities, India would be better prepared to respond to large-scale incidents swiftly and effectively.

Advertisment

Emerging technologies like AI and ML hold immense promise in combating cybercrime. Budget 2025 could incentivise investment in these innovations to automate threat detection, prevent attacks, and secure digital assets. Leveraging such technologies would not only enhance India’s defenses but also position it as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation.

Round Up

Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue; it is a matter of national security, economic stability, and public trust. A forward-thinking approach in Budget 2025 could balance immediate needs with long-term goals. Public awareness campaigns, state-level task forces, and a national repository of cyber incidents are just some of the steps that could help create a resilient digital future.

Advertisment

--By Sachhin Gajjaer, MD, Sattrix India

Read more from Archana Verma