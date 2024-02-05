Hitachi Vantara and Cisco Launch Hybrid Cloud-Managed Services

Hitachi Vantara and Cisco have joined hands to offer a new suite of hybrid cloud services, known as Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud. This partnership aims to address the data management challenges that modern enterprises face today. The suite of services is unique because it combines automation solutions and predictive analytics to give organizations a future-proof portfolio for advanced infrastructure management, cost efficiency, and operational effectiveness.

The suite of hybrid cloud services is equipped with advanced features such as predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and a unified management platform that offers a single view of the entire infrastructure. This allows organizations to seamlessly manage their hybrid cloud environments and optimize their operations for maximum efficiency. The platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses as they scale and grow, providing a flexible and scalable architecture that can adapt to changing business requirements.

Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud is a comprehensive solution that combines the strengths of Hitachi Vantara's expertise in data management and Cisco's network infrastructure capabilities. The result is a powerful and flexible hybrid cloud solution that helps modern enterprises overcome their data management challenges, reduce costs, and achieve operational excellence.

Hitachi EverFlex along with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud is designed to address various challenges in a comprehensive way. This offering combines Hitachi Vantara's expertise in storage, infrastructure, managed services, and hybrid cloud management with Cisco's proficiency in networking and computing. It provides a consistent experience whether used on-premises or in the cloud.

Available in different levels of customization, it offers complete flexibility through Hitachi Vantara’s partner ecosystem. It also has a support and consumption-based model that delivers cost efficiencies by using pay-per-use pricing and resilient, scalable solutions without requiring upfront investment. The diverse portfolio includes Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), STaaS, Containers as a Service (CaaS) data protection, managed operations services, professional services, and learning services.

Additionally, the offering brings together several key capabilities:

HIOaaS and Intersight:

Hitachi Infrastructure Orchestration as a Service (HIOaaS) and Cisco Intersight deliver cloud-like management for on-premises and cloud environments, offering full observability, strong performance analytics, hybrid cloud observability, and efficient automation.

Managed Services Operating Model:

Based on extensive experience from multiple implementations, the managed services operating model provides a smooth operational transition, informed decision-making, and fast provisioning without the requirement of dedicated IT staff. Generally, Hitachi Managed Services helps reduce customer's total cost of ownership (TCO) by 30-50%.

Hitachi EverFlex Consumption Model:

Hitachi Vantara offers flexible, pay-per-use solutions for hybrid cloud and on-premises environments through its elastic consumption model.

"According to a recent survey, nearly half of the businesses are struggling to navigate complex cloud landscapes,” said Kimberly King, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partners and Alliances, at Hitachi Vantara. ”Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud is a strategic response to modern enterprise needs. Our ability to deliver through our partners and Cisco’s network directly tackles the complexity challenge by providing strong IT operational capabilities that can be scaled based on customer data management needs. This partnership enables businesses to establish a robust data foundation today to prepare them for future innovation.”

Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud delivers impactful outcomes for customers through:

Hybrid Cloud Acceleration:

This technology enables effortless integration of a hybrid cloud infrastructure, allowing for the efficient storage and processing of data in various locations.

Efficiency through Automation:

IaaS automates routine tasks, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and reduced human errors.

Security and Compliance:

Comprehensive security strategies and compliance measures are implemented to ensure data encryption, access controls, and threat prevention.

"Our joint efforts with Hitachi Vantara around hybrid cloud managed services support a holistic approach to achieving customers’ business outcomes," said Alexandra Zagury, Vice President of Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales, at Cisco. “Our combined portfolio, including Hitachi Infrastructure Orchestration as-a-Service (HIOaaS), delivers the reliability, flexibility, and insights that allow the customer to be more agile in today’s dynamic business environment. And the Partner-to-Partner model taps into one of the biggest growth drivers in the industry right now by providing customers with more choice and partners with the opportunity to build offers around their competencies.”