IndiaITMall.com: FAIITA Innovative Phygital Commerce for IT businesses

FAIITA, the Federation of All India Information Technology Associations, serves as the national umbrella organization for over 100 Information Technology federations and associations across India. With a focus on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMB) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), our diverse membership spans the country's geographies. Members include entities engaged in Brick & Mortar showrooms, Regional Distribution, System Integration, IT product retail, importing, manufacturing, and providing solutions and services. Our representation encompasses a wide array of businesses, reflecting the vibrant landscape of the IT sector in India.

FAIITA has consistently championed the cause of sustaining and advancing community businesses amidst the formidable challenge posed by aggressive online retailers. As part of this effort, a hybrid model was conceived, featuring e-stores in every pin code across India and an aggregated platform uniting all these e-stores. The inauguration of the initial phase took place on July 15, 2020, with Union Minister of IT and Law, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji leading the way. Subsequently, after thorough testing, the latter segment of the consolidated platform is set to launch on January 15, 2023, with Union Minister of Defense, Shri Rajnath Singhji at the helm.

Guided by President Mr. Devesh Rastogi, FAIITA introduced an unprecedented e-commerce phygital platform, marking the most extensive initiative of its kind for a single community. Branded as "IndiaITMall.com," this unique IT portal is a one-stop destination managed by FAIITA. Functioning as a physical-digital model, IndiaITMall.com empowers everyday consumers in India to conveniently purchase goods from nearby locations, enhancing accessibility and convenience in the procurement process.

To provide further details, upon registering on IndiaITMall, every customer seeking to buy an IT product will be guided to various nearby IT e-stores through geotagging. Consequently, the selected IT e-store, chosen by the customer, will handle the order fulfillment and execution near the customer's location.

The Major Benefits of IndiaITMall:

Recovering an annual business loss of 15 to 25% to organized retail and foreign online competitors consistently.

Traditional stores should be allowed to adapt to the shift in customer purchasing preferences.

Bringing together all members onto one platform to leverage their collective strength in numbers, stocks, and geography.

Establishing a presence and catering to latent, impulse, and various customer types unreachable by physical stores, utilizing their e-stores distributed nationwide, forming the core of IndiaITMall.

Recognizing the unified strength of the platform, major IT brands are endorsing it and offering exclusive deals to buyers solely through the platform.

Typical journey of IT equipment buyers on INdiaITMALL

IndiaITMall.com was officially launched by the honorable Defence Minister of India Shri Rajnathji Singh on the 15th of January, 2024 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He appreciated the efforts well and stated that “the e-commerce of Bharat will be seeing a new direction in IndiaITMall.com. This is a need of the day to support small traders in Bharat who are a part of MSME, and, I congratulated Deveshbhai and team FAIITA for taking such a futuristic step and setting up a milestone.”