Intel India Boosts 'Make in India' Drive Showcase Products at Tech Summit

Intel India has revealed a variety of locally produced laptops and IT products at the India Tech Ecosystem Summit held in New Delhi. The event aimed to bring together a diverse group of local manufacturers to showcase a wide range of devices being designed and made in India. This move highlights Intel's commitment to accelerating technology-led growth in line with the government of India's Make in India initiative.

Advertisment

The event was a grand showcase of innovative products developed by over 10 original design manufacturers (ODMs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other ecosystem players, highlighting the diverse range of Make in India solutions. The event saw the launch of a locally manufactured server powered by 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors by Mega Networks, showcasing India's potential in the field of technology. In addition, the event also witnessed the unveiling of C-DAC’s High-Performance Compute server Rudra, which is expected to revolutionize the performance of high-end computing. The event featured over 25 innovative products, including Banking on Wheels, Thin Clients, All-in-One Clients, multi-function kiosks, and more. These products were on display, highlighting the initiative of the Indian government to promote local manufacturing and innovation.

“The dynamic landscape of electronic manufacturing in India not only signifies a promising journey characterized by growth and diversification but also presents a huge opportunity. India is well-positioned to establish itself as a key hub for global electronics manufacturing. Intel, a fundamental enabler of electronic ecosystems worldwide, is fully committed to the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. This comprehensive showcase featuring a vast array of locally designed and manufactured electronics and IT products signifies a shift beyond mere assembly to innovation and self-reliance, serving as a testament to a future where India plays a substantial role in shaping cutting-edge technology on the global stage.”- Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

The event offered a chance for government agencies, businesses, OEMs, the local ecosystem, and Taiwanese ODMs to connect and collaborate domestically and internationally. Distinguished speakers from the government and tech industry leaders like Microsoft and Google gave keynotes, sharing their insights and perspectives on the future of technology in India. The event aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange, business opportunities, and networking opportunities for attendees.

“Developing electronics manufacturing expertise in the country requires engineering leadership, ecosystem collaboration, and production at scale across a variety of segments. Intel is committed to bringing these facets together. Today’s showcase is a culmination of that commitment – highlighting the local ecosystem's capabilities and customers' products. Make in India initiative will bring diverse engineering disciplines to the forefront, one that will bring innovation and production leadership together to serve India and the global market. Intel has worked with local ecosystem across Cloud/Datacenter, Network, PC and Edge to understand, learn and enable critical capabilities needed for high volume electronics product manufacturing in India.” - Gokul V Subramaniam, Intel India President & Vice President, Client Computing Group.

India's electronics manufacturing industry is currently at a critical juncture, with a wide range of opportunities on the horizon. Intel is dedicated to promoting access and opportunities for the technology ecosystem in India. We will continue to work closely with the government, industry, and start-up community to have a significant impact on the country.