Advantage in Understanding the Indian Semiconductor Market

What services do you provide in the semiconductor segment? How do you strategise these services?

Semiconductor design has three main stages – Front-End, Back-End and Post-Silicon Production & Test Engineering. KeenSemi has high expertise in all these areas. Our engineers have capabilities and skills in RTL Design, Functional Verification, Design for Test, Physical Design, Test Engineering and Silicon Validation.

Do you receive methodology and technology from your customers, or do you develop them in-house?

For semiconductors, the concept-to-production timeframe typically ranges between 1 to 2 years. A critical design defect can cause months of delays. KeenSemi’s leadership adds value to customers by ensuring first-pass silicon success, preventing delays in customers’ production plans.

In most cases, the methodologies and technologies for designs are developed internally. Although our customers may have well-defined methods for certain tasks, KeenSemi’s engineers enhance or add value to customers’ existing semiconductor design methods.

Where is the Indian semiconductor industry headed in the next 2-3 years?

The Indian semiconductor industry is on the cusp of becoming a mainstream revenue source. Over the last couple of decades, the industry was dominated by MNCs. However, in recent years, multiple new semiconductor companies have emerged with the vision of producing end-use products from India for India and the world. KeenSemi feels proud to be associated with many of these Indian startup.

How can Indian companies in this segment compete with large MNCs?

Indian semiconductor companies and their teams have a unique advantage in understanding the Indian market like no one else. Additionally, Indian companies offer closer collaboration with local market players to design and develop cost-effective products tailored to India’s specific needs.

