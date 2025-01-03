Affordable Data Protection Patent for MSMEs

Tell us briefly about the technology for which you have been granted a patent



Our patented technology, titled A System and Method for Forced Data Centralisation to Protect Data Integrity is a ground-breaking innovation aimed at popularising high-level data protection for MSMEs. This system addresses the critical challenge of scattered enterprise data, which is often stored across multiple devices like laptops, desktops and servers, making it vulnerable to loss, leakage or theft.

Advertisment

The patented system operates on an agent-based authentication model integrated with Synersoft’s storage hardware. By eliminating the user’s discretion on where to save data, it enforces data centralisation in a zero-trust environment. This approach guarantees that data is securely stored in a central location, accessible via network or VPN, regardless of user diligence. The solution simplifies compliance with data protection policies, making it affordable and accessible for MSMEs.

Have you surveyed the market? What is the market response towards this technology?



We have extensively surveyed the market, leveraging feedback from thousands of MSME customers using Blackbox, a flagship product by Synersoft. These customers openly share their challenges, particularly around data centralisation and protection. Their insights motivated us to develop this patented technology.

Traditional data centralisation solutions often rely on user diligence or require significant IT expertise, making them unsuitable for MSMEs, which lack these resources. Our technology, with its zero-trust approach, resolves this issue by forcing all users – diligent, negligent, or ignorant – to save data centrally. The market response has been overwhelmingly positive, as it directly addresses a critical problem articulated by small enterprises, ensuring reliability and ease of use.

Advertisment

What is your go-to-market strategy with this technology?

This patented technology is integrated into our flagship product, Blackbox, which serves MSMEs by addressing data protection, information security, insider threat mitigation and ISMS compliance. This integration significantly enhances Blackbox’s value proposition, offering MSMEs an affordable and robust solution for their data security needs.

Additionally, we plan to licence this technology to data storage solution providers as a software agent, enabling them to enforce data centralisation on their storage devices. This dual approach ensures widespread adoption and addresses the data security needs of enterprises across various industries.

Advertisment

What is the cost of investment for this technology and for its future upgrades and operations?



The cost of utilising this technology is highly economical, at less than Rs 100/- per user per month. This pricing strategy ensures the wide usage of reliable data centralisation for MSMEs, making it accessible without requiring them to recruit and retain highly qualified IT professionals or invest in complex, expensive data storage solutions.

The focus on affordability and simplicity ensures that even resource-constrained MSMEs can implement this technology to achieve robust data protection and comply with stringent standards.

Read more from Archana Verma

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Read more IT news