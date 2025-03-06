AI for Business Growth

What are the new AI trends related to GenAI relevant for business growth?

Generative AI is evolving beyond content creation and into core business functions, changing how companies operate, scale and engage with customers. We are transitioning from traditional, human-dependent processes to AI-driven ecosystems where software can analyse data, understand context and make autonomous decisions. This shift is far more than just automation; it’s about creating self-sustaining systems that optimize workflows, drive efficiency, and enable businesses to scale like never before.

The rise of foundation models has further expanded AI’s versatility. These multipurpose systems can be fine-tuned for content creation, customer engagement, and data analytics - pushing the boundaries of hyper-personalisation. AI is transforming customer interactions, enabling hyper-personalized experiences that drive engagement and loyalty. Brands can now deliver highly targeted, dynamic interactions that drive deeper engagement and long-term loyalty. At the same time, AI-driven automation is streamlining operations, reducing errors, and cutting costs, allowing businesses to operate with greater agility and precision.

Ultimately, the companies that integrate AI as a core part of their strategy today will lead the market tomorrow. AI isn’t just an efficiency tool; it’s a catalyst for smarter, faster, and more competitive businesses in an increasingly digital world.

What are the security challenges in AI and how do you resolve them?

AI security is a critical concern as businesses increasingly rely on AI-driven systems today. One of the biggest challenges is IP protection and model exploitation. AI-generated content and proprietary models can be vulnerable to theft, unauthorised replication, or misuse. To counter this, businesses are implementing watermarking techniques to track AI-generated outputs, alongside strong encryption, authentication measures, and controlled access to prevent unauthorized use.

But security alone isn’t enough – bias and transparency are equally critical. AI models learn from data, and if that data contains bias, the AI will amplify it, often with real-world consequences. Businesses can’t afford to wait until something goes wrong. Instead, they must take a proactive approach with bias audits, diverse datasets, and explainable AI to build systems that are not only secure but also fair and accountable.

The future of AI belongs to businesses that take these challenges seriously. Those who embed security and ethical safeguards into their AI strategy won’t just protect their assets – they’ll set the standard for innovation, leadership, and long-term success in an AI-powered world.

What has been your growth in terms of geographical expansion of clientele in the last 1 year?

Over the past year, we have achieved significant growth in our geographical presence. Our AI-powered cybersecurity platform, IndyFort, has been successfully deployed in India, empowering businesses with advanced AI-driven security solutions to enhance their resilience against evolving threats.

Building on this success, we have also signed strategic partnerships that are expanding our footprint beyond our initial markets. These collaborations allow us to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity technology to a broader audience, addressing complex security challenges with AI-driven innovation.

As we continue to grow, the focus remains on scaling our operations, bringing to a wider audience and further strengthening our presence and delivering impactful cybersecurity solutions that drive business resilience and operational efficiency.

How cost effective are your services for the MSMEs?

We make AI accessible and affordable for MSMEs by enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Through automation and AI-driven insights, businesses can streamline workflows, boost productivity, and compete effectively.

We offer flexible, subscription-based pricing that removes the need for heavy upfront investments. This allows MSMEs to scale as needed and pay only for what they use. By automating routine tasks and optimising operations, our GenAI solutions help minimize overhead costs and accelerate returns on investment. This enables businesses to focus on innovation, growth and delivering better customer experiences.

