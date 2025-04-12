AI and Digital Distribution for MSMEs

How is AI helping digital distribution?

Advertisment

At Aksum Trademart, AI is at the core of how we’re redefining digital distribution. We aim to use AI in almost every aspect of distribution starting from Vendor selection, negotiation with customer/supplier and assessing creditworthiness of MSME customers. Further the same shall be used is optimising delivery logistics, cutting down transit times and costs. AI shall also empower dynamic pricing models on our platform, making purchasing more intuitive for MSMEs. It’s not just about automation – it’s about delivering intelligence at every touchpoint in the supply chain.

What has been your growth in terms of clientele among the MSMEs in the last 1 year?

In the past 12 months, Aksum Trademart has grown its MSME customer base by over 65%, with significant traction across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This growth has been fueled by our platform’s ease of use, competitive pricing and strong backend support. Our expansion into new product categories and regions has further broadened our MSME reach, enabling thousands of small businesses to access a streamlined, tech-first distribution ecosystem.

Advertisment

What challenges does digital distribution face? What are the ways to resolve these challenges?

Digital distribution in India still faces hurdles such as limited digital literacy among MSMEs, lack of reliable logistics in remote areas and resistance to change from traditional procurement channels. At Aksum Trademart, we’re addressing these by offering a mobile-first platform, easy to use Whatsapp chatbot and online presence building localised logistics partnerships for last-mile reach and running training programs to onboard retailers seamlessly. We also offer credit-linked purchases to remove financial friction and build long-term trust with our MSME partners.

What has been the acceptance rate of your platform among the business community since last 1 year?

Advertisment

The acceptance of Aksum Trademart has been extremely positive, over 75% of MSMEs who joined the platform in the last year have become repeat customers. This is a clear validation of the platform’s reliability and value proposition. Whether it’s through faster order fulfillment, real-time tracking, or dedicated relationship managers, we’ve focused on creating a digital experience that mirrors the personalised service MSMEs expect – while bringing them the efficiency and scale of a tech-led solution.

Read DQ Channels Bylines here

Advertisment

Read from the Editor here