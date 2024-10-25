Helping the Partners Navigate Innovation as Partner Strategy

How are AWS’ generative AI solutions helping your partners enhance their Cloud services and drive innovation in the technology sector?

Advertisment

To support our customers and partners, AWS announced its generative AI competency - a programme that aims to help customers easily find trusted partners with proven success in using generative AI for production deployments.

What role do AWS partners play in advancing Cloud adoption and driving digital transformation across various industries in India?

AWS approaches how we partner differently. We lead with the customer first and design our strategies to enable AWS partners to deliver high-quality AWS solutions and services to joint customers. AWS provides partners with innovative programmes and services to build and grow their businesses. We help partners reduce the time to value, so they can quickly recognisee and grow their profits. Just as we obsess over our customers, we also obsess over our partners.

Advertisment

We are building long-term relationships with partners, some of which we have had since day one.

What are the key strategies that AWS partners are using to promote technological innovation in their services and solutions, particularly in emerging areas such as AI and ML?

AWS believes that partners are an essential component of our strategy to help organisations of all sizes and developers of all skill levels build and scale generative AI applications with security, privacy and responsible AI built in from day one. Our partners are trusted AWS experts and are building specialised practices focused on horizontal and vertical use cases around the world to help customers achieve their generative AI goals.

Advertisment

Generative AI has the promise of being a ‘generational technology’ because it allows businesses and functions not only to deliver step changes in performance today but also to reinvent themselves in the future. AWS India partners are making an impact across industries today.

Companies that use AWS for generative AI bring models to their proprietary data instead of having to move their data to the model. That means when they are integrating generative AI, they are still staying within their data governance for all their business data and not creating a one-off silo.

How does AWS support its partners in building long-term relationships and growing their businesses? What initiatives are in place to ensure partner success?

Advertisment

The AWS Partner Network helps companies build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical and marketing support. Here are some of the programmes through which we enable our partner network -

The AWS Partner Network (APN) Customer Engagements Programme - This is a programme that enables AWS customers to identify and engage with qualified APN Consulting Partners for specific AWS projects and workloads. By leveraging this programme, customers can ensure that they have the right partner for their specific needs, and partners can gain access to new business opportunities and expand their expertise in delivering AWS services and solutions.

AWS ISV Accelerate Programme - This programme is designed for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who build and market software solutions on AWS. ISVs can receive technical, marketing and sales support from AWS to help them grow their businesses and reach more customers.

AWS Competency Programme - The AWS Competency Programme validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. Attaining an AWS Competency helps partners market and differentiate their business to AWS customers by showcasing their capabilities in specialised areas across industries, use cases, and workloads.

AWS Marketplace Channel Programmes - Simplifies how Partners work together to sell software. Both ISV and Consulting Partners can leverage AWS Marketplace Channel Programs to expand reach, accelerate deal closure, optimise cost and extend value to AWS Customers.

SaaS Factory Programme - For our technology partners, we have a broad range of business and technical enablement resources to build, migrate and optimise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions on AWS.

AWS Small & Medium Business Competency: To enhance support for SMBs, AWS announced the competency which helps AWS organisations find validated partner offerings with an extensive record of successful delivery to SMB customers, including managed services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products that meet the unique needs of SMB customers.

These are just a few examples of the AWS partner programmes that have been launched. AWS is continuously expanding its partner ecosystem and developing new programs to help partners succeed and better serve their customers.

With Cloud technology constantly evolving, what trends do you foresee in Cloud transformation and how do you see AWS partnerships contributing to this evolution?

Advertisment

We anticipate several key trends in Cloud transformation over the coming years. First is the continued acceleration of Cloud adoption across industries, with more mission-critical workloads shifting to the Cloud. In this Cloud evolution, AWS partnerships will play an instrumental role. The AWS Partner Network, which includes SIs, independent software vendors (ISVs), MSPs and others with deep technical expertise across various use cases, will play a pivotal role. We foresee AWS partners being pivotal in areas like cloud migration, app modernisation, data analytics, generative AI and machine learning. These partners act as force multipliers for our initiatives.

We’re also seeing more of our partners develop industry-specialised generative AI practices and solutions. We also advocate for our partners to understand the right foundational models for their customer use cases. Amazon Bedrock brings together the most powerful foundational models available. But not all are one-size-fits-all. Familiarising themselves with which foundational model is best for their customers will be key. Hence, the need for a generative AI competency that helps customers easily find trusted partners with proven success in using generative AI for production deployments.

How does AWS’ focus on fostering innovation with partners align with broader digital transformation goals in India? What impact do you expect AWS partners to have on the country's technology landscape in the coming years?

Advertisment

AWS fosters innovation through strategic industry collaboration and partnerships, recognising the critical role played by our partners in driving success for our customers in India. The growing AWS Partner Network in India catalyses digital transformation, aiding customers in overcoming complex business challenges.

By developing industry-specific solutions, AWS partners are helping early adopters gain a crucial head start, including ground-breaking discoveries and enhanced customer experiences that are fostering innovation and engagement.

Read More:

Cloud adoption is in its early stages across industries, Sunil PP, AWS