Borderless Market of Semiconductors and India

On India's semiconductor market landscape - emerging trends

India's semiconductor landscape is on the cusp of a major transformation. With strong government initiatives, significant investments from major players, and a growing ecosystem of innovation, India is well-positioned to become a key player in the global semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by government initiatives, rising demand for electronics, and a burgeoning ecosystem of startups and established companies. This evolution is crucial for India to secure its place in the global semiconductor value chain, which is vital for modern technologies such as smartphones, laptops, automobiles, and even critical infrastructure.

On borderless growth emerging technologies and their impact on the semiconductor industry - are your semiconductor chips for indigenous consumers or for exports? What % is consumed within India and what % is exported?

Our semiconductor chips cater to both indigenous consumers and international markets. In the fiscal year 2023-24, Polymatech achieved a significant milestone with 100% of our advanced semiconductor chips being exported. While this demonstrates our strong global presence, we are equally committed to meeting the growing domestic demand within India. Moving forward, we aim to balance our distribution to ensure that both Indian consumers and international clients benefit from our cutting-edge technology. Currently, our exports constitute 100% of our distribution, but we anticipate an increasing share of our products will be consumed domestically as the market evolves.

On s emiconductor manufacturing trends - Innovations and advancements

One of the pivotal steps taken by the Indian government is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing. This scheme aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and attract substantial investments in the electronics sector, including semiconductors. By providing financial incentives, the PLI scheme is designed to make Indian manufacturing globally competitive and reduce the country's dependency on imports.

In a landmark move, the government launched the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to foster a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in the country. The mission encompasses the establishment of fabrication units (fabs), semiconductor assembly, and testing facilities. The ISM is backed by significant financial outlays, aiming to transform India into a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.

India is emerging as a vibrant hub of technological expertise and “entrepreneurial spirit”. The nation's growing prominence aligns with escalating competition in the global semiconductor market, positioning India as a promising player. This strategic shift is underscored by a national focus on talent development and investment in semiconductor manufacturing. Initiatives like the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) exemplify this commitment and solidify India's position as a key contender in the global landscape. India boasts a substantial pool of highly skilled engineers.

Does Polymatech invest in indigenous R&D, import R&D from MNCs, or is it just a manufacturing venture without transfer of technology?

Polymatech maintains a robust in-house research and development R&D department, nurturing a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency. We recently made a significant investment of Rs. 146 crore towards the development of new products. This commitment to internal R&D ensures Polymatech remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the semiconductor industry.

