Interaction - Priyanka Chandratrey, Senior Quality Assurance Manager, Beyond Key

Priyanka Chandratrey, Senior Quality Assurance Manager, Beyond Key talks about her work in this interaction.

What are your strengths which make you successful at quality testing?

Priyanka Chandratrey - My proficiency in quality testing is rooted in several key strengths -

Keen attention to detail - By meticulously scrutinizing of software systems, and detecting minor flaws.

Analytical prowess and critical thinking- I excel in comprehensive testing strategies to address potential issues thoroughly.

Technical adeptness- Proficient across various testing tools and methodologies, enabling seamless adaptation to evolving requirements.

Effective communication- Ensure identified issues are conveyed to relevant stakeholders, fostering collaborative resolution efforts.

Team collaboration and time management- Thrive in team settings, adeptly managing time to meet project deadlines while upholding stringent quality standards.

Commitment to professional development- Stay abreast of industry advancements for cutting-edge and efficacious testing methodologies.

Amalgamation of strengths- Equipped to conduct thorough and meticulous quality testing, guaranteeing software products of the utmost caliber and reliability.

These strengths make me successful at quality testing and in these ways, it gets easier to work.

What are the challenges in quality testing and how do you strategize to resolve them?

Priyanka Chandratrey - In navigating the realm of quality testing, I've encountered a multitude of hurdles.

These include time constraints, which is related to project deadlines limit comprehensive testing. Ever-shifting requirements of my role requires constant updates to test cases are required. Resource limitations limits our access to hardware, software and skilled testers may be limited. Complexity of systems is related to isolating defects in interconnected components, which is challenging. Regression testing consumes valuable time to ensure new changes don't disrupt existing functionality. Communication breakdowns between development and testing teams lead to misunderstandings and delays.

My Strategic maneuvers involve the following -

1. Prioritising testing activities focuses on resources.

2. Test automation streamlines repetitive tasks, especially in regression testing. Integrating testing early into the development process catches defects sooner.

3. Collaboration and open communication forge a common ground.

4. Risk-based testing directs efforts where they matter most.

5. Flexible test plans adapt to changing requirements.

6. Investing in training and skill development equips testers for complex systems.

These strategies help testing teams navigate challenges and deliver high-quality software products.

How can more women come into the leadership role in the IT sector?

Priyanka Chandratrey - I advocate for a holistic strategy as a proponent of increasing women's representation in IT leadership. This involves the following -

1. Fostering interest in STEM - Start by encouraging girls' interest in STEM fields from childhood.

2. Equal access to education - Ensure girls have equal access to education and opportunities.

3. Promoting diversity and inclusion - Make diversity and inclusion a priority within organisations.

4. Leadership development programmes - Tailor leadership development programs specifically for women to cultivate skills and confidence.

5. Flexible work arrangements - Offer flexible work arrangements to accommodate diverse needs.

6. Combatting unconscious bias - Raise awareness and provide education to combat unconscious bias.

7. Clear pathways for career progression - Provide clear pathways for career progression to help women envision advancement.

8. Networking and mentorship - Offer networking and mentorship opportunities to provide support and guidance.

9. Celebrating achievements - Recognise and celebrate the achievements of women leaders to inspire others.

10. Empowering environment - Create an environment where women are empowered to lead and their voices are heard and valued.

11. Collective implementation - Implement these strategies collectively to pave the way for a more inclusive and representative IT sector, benefiting both individuals and the industry as a whole.

As more women ascend to leadership roles in the IT sector, in the near future, we will witness a pivotal shift towards diversity and inclusivity. Their presence not only enriches organisational dynamics but also sets a precedent for future generations of women aspiring to excel in this field. On Womens-Day we need to make sure that more women join thee leadership roles in the IT sector.

