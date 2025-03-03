Channel Partners at the Heart of Growth Stratgy

How do you see the future of the B2B printing industry evolving in India, especially in the context of increasing digital transformation and remote work trends?

The B2B printing industry in India is rapidly evolving with digital transformation and the rise of remote work. While traditional office printing has slowed, businesses, especially SMBs and home offices, now need smarter, more cost-effective printing solutions. Cloud-based and secure printing is becoming the norm, with Managed Print Services (MPS) helping companies control costs and reduce waste.

At Brother India, we’re embracing this shift with cost saving, mobile-friendly printers designed for today’s digital workplaces. With automation, predictive maintenance and seamless connectivity, we’re making printing more efficient, eco-friendly, and future-ready, helping businesses stay productive in an increasingly digital world.

What are Brother India’s strategies for expanding its footprint in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where digital adoption is on the rise?

Brother India is expanding aggressively in tier 2 and tier 3 cities through a strong dealer network, localized marketing and an enhanced service infrastructure. With 250+ TouchCentres for hands-on experience and a strong ASP network for seamless after-sales support, our Toner Box Series delivers cost-effective printing at just 33 paise per page, ideal for SMBs and educational institutions. Our omnichannel approach ensures customers can purchase our products from both local resellers and leading E-commerce platforms, making Brother printers easily accessible across India.

How has the Indian market responded to Brother's diverse range of products, including printers, MFCs and sewing machines?

Brother India has received strong demand across all product segments. Our printers, featuring fast print speeds, automatic duplex printing, and mobile connectivity, have been widely adopted by businesses looking for efficiency and cost savings. Our label printers have seen rapid adoption in retail, logistics, and healthcare, offering durable laminated labels that withstand extreme conditions. Meanwhile, our sewing machines have gained popularity among hobbyists and fashion designers, thanks to their precision and ease of use. As demand grows, we remain committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions across all categories.

What partner strategy do you have for your Indian channel partners in 2025?

At Brother India, our channel partners are at the heart of our growth strategy for 2025. We’re working hand in hand with them to expand into new markets, aiming for a threefold business growth. By integrating third-party solutions, we’re making printing and scanning more seamless and cost-effective for customers. Our partners get more than just products; they get full support, from preferred pricing and training to pre- and post-sales assistance. We’re also championing sustainability, encouraging eco-friendly business practices that align with global trends. Technology is another key focus. We’re embracing AI and automation to help partners offer smarter, more personalised solutions to their customers. By anticipating needs and streamlining operations, we’re ensuring they stay ahead in a fast-changing industry. At the core of it all, we’re committed to building strong, future-ready partnerships that drive innovation, growth, and success for Brother India, our partners, and our customers.

