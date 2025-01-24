Computer Business requires Long-Standing Credibility

What leading brands of computers and components do you primarily offer?

Dart Computers is a computer sales and service provider in Pudukkottai. It has a reputation built over 25 years. With an expanding loyal customer base of over 10,000, we as a service provider are a player in the sales and service of computers, printers and inverters in the city. Selling over 10 top brands including HP, Dell, Lacer and Lenovo, the Dart computers has grown over the years due to its reliability, customer loyalty and after-service with a dedicated battery of service engineers attending to service calls and requests every single day of the year.

We sell over 10 leading brands including HP, Dell, Acer and others in laptop and desktop segments. In addition to this, we sell accessories for these computers. UPS, including popular brands such as Microtek, are sold online and offline in our showroom, which is situated near the Pudukkottai central bus stand.

Could you provide the details on the warranty and after-sales support for the products that you sell?

All our products come with the company warranty card and we have a robust service team for the after service consisting of call-based and regular service teams. We also offer after-sales service for a fixed Annual Maintenance charge (AMC) to our customer base.

Moreover, we also have a dedicated team of service personnel to attend to chip-level services for both computers and TVs. So, we offer the best service in the town for our customers, both for computers and TVs.

How big is your customer base when it comes to after-service for computers?

We have a large clientele of over 20 Government offices including the District Collectorate, TNAU, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and other government departments including the Rural Development and State Agriculture departments. We also extend our service support to colleges situated within and outside the city including Mount Zion Engineering College apart from our regular customers.

Are there discounts offered for bulk purchases by business houses or educational institutes?

Yes, we do offer attractive discounts for bulk purchases. It depends upon the units of purchase. For example, we offer up to Rs 2000/- per computer when the order is about 50 units. On the lower side, we offer a Rs 1000/- discount for a piece.

Also, we do promotional activities and give festival offers. Gifts are offered during New Year, Diwali times to our customers.

What are the most popular computer models that are in demand now?

Computers including laptops from HP and Dell are the market leaders and they are in good demand now. Among printers HP and Canon printers are in high demand. When it comes to processors, Intel processors such as I-5, I-7 and I-8 are in demand. Customers often go for a minimum of 8 GB RAM and SSB hard disk of 512. With the advancement in technology, there are many offerings and varying configurations including computers for gaming and other technical needs.

When does the sales volume peak and what is your average sales volume per month?

Our sales volume peaks during the June-July months during the college and school reopening time after the vacation. Students flock to our showroom in good numbers during this time of the year. During other times on average, we sell about 150 units of laptop and desktop computers per month.

What is the secret of the long-term success of Dart Computers in the historical city of Pudukkottai?

We have commanded good customer loyalty due to our fairness and reliability in both sales and service. Combined with our dedicated after-service team we never fail to give our best support to our customers, within the city and outside of it. We attend to customer calls around the clock.

