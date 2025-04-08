CRM Innovations in the Mobile Segment

How is mobile development tech evolving with CRM in India?

As mobile usage continues in this digital era, integration of AI, ML and Cloud. Computing into mobile CRM apps is transforming customer interactions. These advancements are helping businesses to automate daily routine tasks and offer personalised solutions. Additionally, mobile CRM provides offline solutions and push notifications to the customers, making it more accessible and user-friendly. The innovations are taking place responsively and empathetically to address the real-world challenges and anticipate user needs.

What are the driving forces for growth for a mobile development tech?

There are various driving forces for growth of mobile development tech; one of the most prominent factors are individuals working towards remote work and advanced technology is fueling growth for the development of technology. Additionally, integration of AI and automation is helping individuals to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

How has your company grown in the last one year in terms of revenue % and expansion of clientele?

At Plus91Labs, we have experienced 40% growth in revenue over the past year and our portfolio now includes 35% new clients. It is a testament to our hard work, dedication and innovation that our company has put in. Moving forward, we are eager to expand our portfolio and provide more value to our clients.

What kind of client demands do you get in this segment?

As we are moving towards the digital era, we are noticing demands from companies for chatbots to enhance customer engagement. By automating repetitive tasks, chatbots are revolutionising the way businesses operate. Additionally, there is a growing demand for seamless omnichannel integration where mobile CRM integrates smoothly with websites, social media and third party tools.

We are also noticing demand for offline functionality because many field sales professionals are working at remote locations with limited network accessibility. As a result, auto-sync capability is the new key requirement. Furthermore, companies prefer cloud based CRM with rapid deployment for flexibility and accessibility making data protection a priority as clients’ demand secured mobile solutions.

