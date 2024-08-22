Cryptographic Algorithms are Vulnerable, Manasi Saha, Macaws Infotech

How has this segment grown in the last 1 year?

Macaws Infotech, is a security solutions provider in Eastern India. We offer end-to-end solutions and services to our customers. For more than 25 years we are delivering complex security solutions to over 150 clients, we have effectively protected the data, intellectual property, and reputations of some of the world’s renowned organizations. Coming to the last year financial growth. We have gained almost 30% in the Cloud Security domain.

What are the new techs emerging in this segment?

Emerging technologies in cybersecurity and cloud security are continuously evolving to address the growing sophistication of cyber threats and the complexity of cloud environments. Here are some key trends and technologies gaining traction:

Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA)

Description: Zero Trust is a security model that assumes no user or device, whether inside or outside the network, is trusted by default. It enforces strict identity verification and access controls at every point within the network.

Impact: This approach reduces the risk of lateral movement within a network and improves the overall security posture against breaches.

Example: Companies like Zscaler, Okta, and Palo Alto Networks are leading the charge in providing ZTA solutions.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Description: SASE combines network security functions (like SWG, CASB, and firewall as a service) with wide area networking (WAN) capabilities. It delivers them as a cloud-based service.

Impact: SASE simplifies the management of security and networking, especially in distributed or remote work environments.

Example: Gartner predicts that by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have strategies to adopt SASE.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Description: XDR is an integrated cybersecurity approach that provides holistic detection and response capabilities across multiple security layers (email, endpoints, servers, networks).

Impact: It helps security teams improve visibility, detection accuracy, and incident response times.

Example: Vendors like Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Microsoft are prominent in this space.

Confidential Computing

Description: Confidential Computing is a cloud security technology that isolates sensitive data during processing in a secure enclave, shielding it from unauthorized access.

Impact: This approach is crucial for protecting data in use, which is often more vulnerable than data at rest or in transit.

Example: Major cloud providers like Google, Microsoft, and IBM are developing Confidential Computing services.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) in Security

Description: AI and ML are increasingly being used to enhance threat detection, automate response processes, and improve the accuracy of security tools.

Impact: These technologies help in analyzing vast amounts of data, identifying patterns, and predicting potential threats before they materialize.

Example: AI-driven security platforms like Darktrace use machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time.

Homomorphic Encryption

Description: This form of encryption allows computations to be performed on encrypted data without needing to decrypt it first.

Impact: It offers a way to secure data during processing, especially in cloud environments, and can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches.

Example : While still in its early stages, companies like IBM are exploring its potential for secure cloud computing.

Cloud-Native Security

Description: Security approaches designed specifically for cloud-native environments, such as container security, Kubernetes security, and microservices protection.

Impact: As more organizations adopt cloud-native architectures, these security measures are essential to protect workloads and services from modern threats.

Example: Tools like Aqua Security and Twistlock (acquired by Palo Alto Networks) ,Crowd strike are prominent players in this space.

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Description: With the advent of quantum computing, traditional cryptographic algorithms could become vulnerable. Post-quantum cryptography aims to develop new cryptographic algorithms that can withstand quantum attacks.

Impact: This is crucial for long-term data security as quantum computing technology advances.

Example: NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) is currently working on standardizing quantum-resistant algorithms.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Enhancements

Description: Innovations in IAM, such as decentralized identity (using blockchain technology) and adaptive authentication, are helping to secure user identities and access across cloud platforms.

Impact: These technologies enhance user authentication, reduce reliance on passwords, and improve overall identity security.

Example: Microsoft’s Decentralized Identity initiatives and advancements in multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Automated Incident Response

Description: Leveraging AI/ML and automation to streamline and accelerate the incident response process.

Impact: This reduces the time to detect, respond to, and recover from security incidents, minimizing potential damage.

Example: SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) platforms like Splunk Phantom and Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSOAR.

What are the challenges in this business and how do you strategize to tackle them?

There are several challenges which industry as a whole. IT sector see new technologies every other day, for that we need skilled professionals. So mainly, from the industry perspective Skilled Manpower is a major concern. Moreover, lack of Cyber Security Budget is another concern which should be addressed. Consequently, We need to train our employee and recruit new talent to overcome the lack of skilled manpower.

What are your predictions for the next five years as a Hardware/Software solution provider?

Future is indeed strong. Industry is going to see multi-faceted growth. I am looking forward to Transform and Evolve my business. To become ready to growing cyber threats, We need to concentrate more on Cloud Security. As in next five years cloud security domain would grow rapidly.

