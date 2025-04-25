Digitisation for MSMEs Challenges and Growth

How have you helped MSMEs drive business growth using your platform?

At Squarebox.ai, our mission is to empower MSMEs to grow faster by streamlining how they engage with their customers — using a tool they already rely on daily: WhatsApp. Our platform simplifies and automates key aspects of sales, marketing and customer support, enabling small teams to do more with less.

Following are some aspects of this -

Automated follow-ups: Many leads are lost simply because no one follows up on time. With Squarebox, follow-ups are scheduled automatically based on user actions, ensuring timely communication and higher conversion rates.

Behaviour-based campaign triggers: We allow businesses to create smart, contextual WhatsApp campaigns. These are triggered by customer behaviour — such as viewing a product or abandoning a form — leading to more relevant messages and improved engagement.

AI-powered inbox assistance: Our smart inbox doesn’t just collect messages — it helps teams prioritise leads, suggests responses with empathetic tone and nudges users to follow up with the right person at the right time.

Multilingual voice and chat agents: India’s linguistic diversity can be a challenge for small teams. Our voicebots and chatbots support major Indian languages, helping businesses expand reach and improve response rates across regions.

This has led to measurable impact across sectors — including better lead conversion, reduced response times, and significantly improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

What specific segments of SaaS have risen in customer demand in the last year?

In the last year, we’ve seen a clear surge in demand for SaaS tools that are –

Conversational CRM platforms: With WhatsApp becoming a central channel for business communication, companies are shifting from email-based CRMs to conversational-first tools that drive real-time interactions.

AI-assisted engagement tools: MSMEs are increasingly looking for AI-driven features like automated replies, lead scoring, and smart nudges — to help overburdened teams manage high message volumes without losing personalisation.

Low-code and no-code automation: Teams without full-time developers are choosing tools they can set up in minutes, not weeks. The rise of plug-and-play campaign builders, CRM connectors and automation rules reflects this shift.

Integrated campaign engines: Businesses no longer want to juggle multiple tools. They now expect marketing, messaging, analytics and customer data to be unified in a single platform.

These trends are especially strong in industries where customer experience and responsiveness drive growth — like real estate, edtech, healthcare, D2C brands and local services.

What revenue growth % have you achieved since inception?

We launched Squarebox in December 2024 and have experienced rapid traction in a short time. Within just three months, we achieved Rs 90,000/- in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), while consistently maintaining over 60% month-over-month growth. Our platform has delivered tangible value, reflected in a strong 90% customer retention rate. We currently process over 100,000 WhatsApp messages every month on behalf of our clients. This early momentum, driven by our focus on simplicity, AI-powered automation, and a WhatsApp-first approach, positions us strongly to achieve our goal of empowering 1 lakh Indian businesses by 2026.

What challenges do MSMEs face while using SaaS and CRM? How do you help them resolve these challenges?

Most MSMEs struggle with legacy SaaS and CRM tools due to complexity, cost, and slow onboarding. Traditional platforms are built for large enterprises, often requiring in-house technical teams and lengthy setup processes — which simply doesn’t work for small businesses. Additionally, high per-user pricing models and limited customizability make them inaccessible to lean teams.

Squarebox solves these problems with a WhatsApp-first, intuitive interface that feels familiar from day one. There’s no need for coding or onboarding support — businesses can start within 30 minutes using our plug-and-play setup. Our flexible pricing model starts with a free Starter plan and scales affordably as businesses grow. On top of that, our AI features eliminate the need for manual intervention in customer conversations, making automation truly accessible. Even a two-person team can now manage follow-ups, run campaigns, and provide support like a full-fledged team — without complexity or overhead.

By combining ease-of-use with intelligent automation, Squarebox is helping MSMEs unlock the full potential of CRM without the traditional barriers.

