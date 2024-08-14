Empowering Partners to Stay Ahead

What new elements have you brought in this year to connect and support your channel partners in India?

This year, we focused on deepening our engagement with channel partners by giving them more support and creating new initiatives. We have over 7,000 dealers and more than 235 service centres across India to drive robust local engagement and reliable support. We recently introduced a CRM portal to enable seamless collaboration between our internal team members and resellers to enhance this engagement. The CRM portal has been a total game changer for how we interact with our channel partners. By centralising key functions like Stock Reports, Schemes and Liquidation Support the portal allows for better communication and faster issue resolution. CRM portal comes with a customizable nature which means we can tailor it to our partners needs so they have the right tools at their disposal. It has provided us with the advantage of being able to adapt to each partner’s distinctive needs, which is one of its distinctive features. Irrespective of whether a reseller specializes in the consumer, educational or enterprise markets, they can tailor the portal to concentrate on those modules that are important for their trade as well as meet individual needs more effectively.

All these steps are taken to arm our partners with the proper tools to build a robust, long-term association and to boost revenue generation.

How do you help your partners to meet challenges and scale business growth?

At ViewSonic India, we consider our partners an extension of our team, who work with us for mutual growth. It is essential to encourage and boost their presence, and hence, we emphasize giving them regular training and organizing dealer meet giving product and service demonstrations. We organize workshops, seminars, and incentive programs that give partners the necessary skills and further motivate them to sell and service our customers. This helps them to derive efficient business operations and customer satisfaction, hence driving our business growth and revenue.

Do you have any programs in place to upskill your partners to meet the demands of evolving techs?

We empower our partners to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Our comprehensive upskilling programs include training sessions, webinars, dealers meet and workshops giving hand-on experience of our products, services and solutions across segment. We also provide exclusive access to our cutting-edge technology solutions, so that our partners are well versed with our products and solutions. We also run marketing support and incentive programs aimed at motivating partners to enhance their sales and customer service competencies. These certainly will help our partners be better positioned to adapt to fast moving, changing technologies and meet the changing demand of the market.

What is your go to market vision in India?

We envision becoming the leading provider of comprehensive AV solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Indian market. To achieve this vision, we focus on building strong and collaborative relations with our partners, empowering them with the tools and training. By leveraging our deep understanding of local challenges and opportunities, we strive to deliver customized solutions. We are committed to fostering innovation and growth through our strategic alliances, continuous upskilling programs, and localised resources, ensuring our partners thrive in India’s dynamic and evolving AV landscape.