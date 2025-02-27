Enable Customers to go Digital Fearlessly

What's your go-to-market vision?

CISOs and technology leaders today are faced with immense pressure on compliance and security. Adversaries’ tactics are rapidly evolving while using AI and LLMs. That said, security budgets, which were already limited, have not kept pace with the needs in order to satisfy the increasing demands. Even when they have budgets, they have a really tough time in finding qualified experts who configure and maintain highly complex security solutions like a WAAP (Web Application and API Protection).

Our vision is to enable our customers to go digital fearlessly. Irrespective of whether the customer is a large enterprise or SMB, we offer a fully managed application security platform trusted by 5000 customers in 95 countries.

Our GTM is channel oriented leveraging Distributors, VARs, MSSPs and GSI partnerships globally.

What was your growth in the last 1 year in terms of Revenue Growth %?

Indusface is institution funded and a fast growing organisation. Our platform is growing over 50%.

Your geographical expanse of clientele - metro and non-metro locations in India

5000+ customers across 95 countries

Growth of clientele in terms of Large, medium and small enterprises

We are seeing growth across the clientele based on our focused markets. India and Middle East continues to see a huge growth in Large and Mid-enterprises while US and Europe we are seeing growth in small to mid clientele

What are the challenges in this segment while dealing with different geographies? How do you resolve them?

Challenges

Meeting Compliance in a timely manner

Lack of skilled resources, we are meeting through Fully Managed Services

Sophisticated AI backed DDoS and BOT attacks – we are meeting through our AI backed managed Behavioural DDoS/BOT mitigation

Lack of visibility in the security posture of their websites and APIs – need to buy, integrate several tools as well as people to get protection and visibility – Indusface AppTrana is the only platform in the industry which has all aspects covered within the platform – Continuous discovery of websites and APIs, Vulnerability Risk Assessment, 72 hrs protection against open vulnerabilities, AI backed behavioural DDoS and BOT mitigation, Fully managed and complete visibility on a single pane of glass portal.

While the above are global challenges, compliance is one challenge and it keeps evolving quite rapidly.

For example, PCI 4.0 will be effective from the end of this quarter. Then there are industry regulatory bodies such as RBI, SEBI, IRDA and so on. We have seen industry regulatory compliance more frequently in India compared to other geographies

Other geographies generally follow global standards such as SOC 2, ISO: 27001, PCI and so on.

We solve this challenge by making sure that we complete all these security accreditations.

The other unique thing we do is to enable our customers in furnishing clean vulnerability reports that most compliance standards mandate.

The other challenge we face is that not every country is comfortable with English.

We have circumvented this challenge to a large extent through partnerships.

We have more than 300 partners across the globe and this is no longer a challenge in most geographies.

What are the client's expectations in different geographies?

Since ours is an inline application security platform, the following are the expectations -

24x7 availability

Good customer support

Fully Managed and affordable platform

Onboarding within minutes

Fail Open capabilities

These expectations remain the same across the world.

