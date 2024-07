How does Dell address sustainability and the circular economy in the design and manufacturing of its laptops? What measures are being implemented to extend the lifespan of laptops and enhance their repairability or upgradability?

Advertisment

Sustainability is integrated as a business imperative at Dell Technologies. It is woven throughout our business operations, influences how we design products and innovate more energy-efficient data center solutions, and shapes how we help our customers meet their business and societal impact goals. We take an end-to-end approach to sustainability. The circular economy is a priority driving engaged efforts as we work towards advancing sustainability for 2030 and beyond. We are doing this by driving circular innovation in design, manufacturing, and services, and working to reduce global waste and environmental impact on our planet. This action is driven by our 2030 goals by which; (1) we aim to reuse/recycle every metric ton of our products a customer buys, (2) utilize 100% recycled/renewable material in our packaging, and (3) incorporate recycled/renewable/reduced carbon emissions material in more than half of our product content.

In FY24, we have progressed in:

Sustainable packaging. 96.4% of our packaging was made from recycled or renewable materials, and we’re closing in on our goal to achieve 100% by 2030.

Advertisment

Increased use of sustainable materials. Our use of recycled and renewable materials in our products increased to 14.1% in FY24, and we continue to innovate in this space. In FY24, we introduced recycled copper and recycled aluminum in our products and were the first to ship certified 50% recycled content steel in displays.

Designing for repairability, reuse, and recycling has always been key to developing our products. Still, we continue to focus on innovation and how we can push this even further. Concept Luna, for example, is our vision of technology for such a future. Our work here has accelerated circular design across our offerings and we are committed to integrating our learnings into accelerating circular design across our product range. Inspired by this vision, in our PCs we:

Prioritize modular design

Aim for emissions reduction

Utilize intelligent telemetry in AI and ML for lifecycle extension

Provide services that simplify the return and recycling of end-of-life technology

Offer resources that promote accessible repair

Advertisment

We launched the world’s first commercial PCs incorporating recycled cobalt, with the Latitude 7450 2-in-1, Latitude 7350 Ultralight, Latitude 7350 Detachable, and Latitude 5450, among these containing 50% recycled cobalt.

Our adapters feature cases made from 95% post-consumer recycled plastic, 98% recycled aluminum in their thermal shielding, and 50% recycled copper.

The Latitude 5000 series exemplifies our commitment to eco-friendly design by incorporating post-consumer recycled plastics, reclaimed carbon fiber, bio-based plastics, and ocean-bound plastics.

Advertisment

Furthermore, our OptiPlex desktops are designed with up to 56.7% recycled plastic and up to 50% recycled steel in the chassis, making the lineup the pioneer in incorporating such elements in a desktop chassis. Beyond the machines, themselves, our EcoLoop carrying cases are made from 100% ocean-bound plastic derived from up to 11 recycled plastic bottles, with a dyeing process that generates 90% less wastewater, up to 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses up to 29% less energy.

What initiatives has Dell undertaken to address environmental concerns and reduce the carbon footprint of its PCs?

We are designing end-to-end products that are cutting-edge and easier to repair, recycle, or upcycle in deep collaboration with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders to close the loop and reduce waste. With our 2030 goals set, we focus on actions that drive progress in each area of our product lifecycle.

Advertisment

Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) calculation spans across -

Manufacturing; in which we actively reduce emissions from the start by using recycled, renewable, and low-emissions materials. Logistics/transportation; optimizing logistics and giving preference to regional ground shipping, we reduce delivery emissions. Use; enhance efficiency in client solutions, servers, and storage products to minimize energy consumption And end-of-life management; in which responsibly recover, recycle, and reuse retired assets to contribute to the circular economy.

This allows us to design solutions that reduce the carbon footprint for both us and our customers as we strive towards net zero emissions. From the materials in our products and packaging to the robustness and integrity of our supply chain, we seek every opportunity to create, deliver, reuse, and recycle our products responsibly and sustainably.

Advertisment

How does Dell work with its stakeholders to improve sustainability practices in its PC manufacturing supply chain? What steps does Dell take to guarantee the responsible sourcing of materials and minimize the carbon footprint of its PCs?

In improving sustainability practices within our PC manufacturing supply chain at Dell, we take proactive steps that extend beyond our internal operations to encompass industry-wide initiatives and partnerships. As a founding member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), we rigorously uphold the RBA Code of Conduct, which includes stringent requirements to respect human rights across our supply chain. We collaborate closely with our suppliers to ensure they meet these standards, promoting responsible practices in material sourcing and manufacturing. Additionally, we actively participate in initiatives like the Responsible Minerals Initiative to establish industry norms for the responsible sourcing of minerals, minimizing environmental impact, and ensuring ethical practices in raw material extraction and processing. For example, our OptiPlex portfolio features plastics, aluminum, and rare earth magnets from technology Dell has recovered through our recovery and recycling programs.

What information does Dell provide to customers to help them understand the environmental impact of their purchases?

Advertisment

Dell has a range of resources to help customers understand the environmental impact of their choices. This transparency empowers them to make informed decisions aligned with their sustainability values. This includes:

PCF (Product Carbon Footprint): Data on greenhouse gas emissions from the production, transportation, use, and disposal of its products.

Sustainability Reports: Annual reports detail Dell’s environmental goals, achievements, and initiatives, featuring metrics and case studies on reducing environmental impact throughout product lifecycles.

Energy Efficiency Ratings: Information on Energy Star and EPEAT ratings informs customers about energy consumption and environmental performance criteria met by Dell products.

LCA (Life Cycle Assessments): Dell conducts assessments to evaluate environmental impacts from raw material extraction to end-of-life.

Wrap-around services: Dell enhances product longevity through services like Asset Recovery Services, PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS), and the Lifecycle Hub, promoting reuse and recycling to extend product lifecycles and minimize environmental impact.

Read More from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..