How is the business of cybersecurity technology evolving for solution providers in India, especially for Cloud, Datacentres, AI and other emerging Smart techs?

Advertisment

As businesses evolve, particularly with the widespread adoption of work-from-home (WFH) arrangements, shared office spaces; and reduced on-premises server infrastructure, there is a notable shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Consequently, organisations are increasingly migrating their applications to Cloud environments. However, these Cloud environments, whether for storage or compute purposes, come with their own set of challenges. Ensuring secure access to confidential data and services becomes paramount before considering cloud migration.

Here are the key aspects that solution providers need to focus on the following –

· Access Controls

Advertisment

Implementing robust identity and access management solutions is crucial. The principle of "always verify" should be emphasized to secure Cloud environments effectively.

· Cloud Security Posture

Continuous monitoring of Cloud servers and related services for misconfigurations and compliance violations is essential. Real-time visibility can be achieved through regular assessment and penetration testing.

Advertisment

· Data Leak Prevention

Edge-specific security solutions that protect data in transit, along with data discovery solutions that identify critical data at rest, are necessary to prevent data leaks.

· File Integrity Management (FIM)

Advertisment

Ensuring a high degree of integrity in security posture requires monitoring, logging, and analyzing any undesired or unverified binaries and services deployed.

· Behaviour Analytics

Deploying solutions to detect insider threats, suspicious access and compromised accounts is essential. Tools that identify deviations from normal behaviour and trigger alerts can help block potential security incidents.

Advertisment

· Compliance

Compliance remains a top priority for system administrators using Cloud services. Adhering to regulations like DPDP, GDPR, HIPAA etc., is necessary and compliance management tools should be utilized to ensure adherence.

How receptive are the smaller businesses across metros and non-metro cities in adopting new cybersecurity measures?

Advertisment

With increasing awareness and exposure to security incidents worldwide, smaller businesses are gradually recognizing the necessity of implementing robust cybersecurity controls within their organizations. As cyberthreats become more pervasive and sophisticated each day, the adoption of advanced security measures is becoming more critical.

Cyberthreats are becoming increasingly pervasive and sophisticated. Today, over 70% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) inquire about advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions. Many have adopted internal compliance measures and engaged external audit teams to assess their internal networks.

Knowledge of evolving technologies such as Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and EDR has led SMBs to invest in external managed services. These services help them continuously upgrade their security posture and protect their operations from evolving cyber threats.

Advertisment

How has your business growth % been in the last 1 year?

We have achieved over 70% compounded growth in the past year. With the adoption of AI, increased awareness of security posture, and government compliance measures such as DPDP, we anticipate continued robust growth in the coming months.

What has been the security product/segment most in demand?

The security solutions that have garnered the most attention are Enterprise Data Leak Prevention (DLP) solutions and Vulnerability Assessment solutions. This heightened demand is largely due to the adoption of government regulations such as DPDP and the significant penalties associated with non-compliance.

Read more from Dr Archana Verma here

Read products news here