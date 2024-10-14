Evolving Cloud Services with the Emerging AI

How does your work evolve with the emerging techs like AI & Cloud?

AI and Cloud computing are emerging technologies that are increasingly being used together to create new applications & transform business operations. Cloud Computing has revolutionised IT solutions, replacing local servers and traditional hard drive storage with accessible services delivered over the Internet. From storage to processing, networking and software, the cloud computing offers a range of solutions - Whether updating social media, healthcare, transportation, travel, hospitality, E-marketplace, manufacturing or banking online, everywhere Cloud computing is involved.

To address new challenges and stay competitive, we are partnering with premium Cloud solution providers and are continuously approaching and reaching closer to the businesses who are investing in Cloud migration. Gartner’s projection for 2026 indicates that 75% of organisations will embrace a digital transformation model centered on the cloud as the core foundation. Although Cloud infrastructure and platform services are leading in spending growth, the Software as a Service (SaaS) sector maintains its position as the largest segment in terms of end-user spending.

How do you keep yourself updated with the evolving techs like AI and Cloud?

To stay updated with evolving tech like AI and Cloud, our team members regularly read tech news from reputable sources, follow industry leaders on social media, attend conferences and webinars, take online courses on relevant platforms, participate in online communities, experiment with new technologies through projects or hackathons and actively network with peers in the field; essentially embracing continuous learning and actively seeking out new information about AI and Cloud developments.

While enterprise-wide adoption of generative AI remains challenging, organisations that successfully implement these technologies can gain significant competitive advantage. The Cloud is a transformative force in the technology era, reshaping how businesses operate and innovate. As organisations increasingly migrate to cloud environments, integrating a list of emerging technologies has propelled the cloud to new heights, offering unprecedented capabilities and efficiencies. The Cloud is now more than just a storage solution; it’s a dynamic ecosystem driving digital transformation and competitive advantage.

How are these techs helpful for the Cloud partners in the growth of their work?

AI and Cloud computing significantly help cloud partners grow their business by enabling automation of tasks, optimising resource allocation, providing advanced analytics, enhancing security and facilitating scalability, allowing them to deliver more efficient and personalised services to their clients, ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction and market competitiveness. On how Cloud partners leverage these technologies –

Developing custom applications – Building and deploying tailored cloud-based applications for clients based on their specific needs.

Managed services – Providing ongoing support and maintenance for clients’ Cloud infrastructure.

Data migration services – Assisting clients in transferring their data to the Cloud.

Cloud consulting – Offering expert advice and guidance to clients on selecting and implementing the best cloud solutions.

What are the challenges in providing Cloud services in today’s world? How do you resolve them?

There are several challenges with IT partners in providing cloud services, including –

Compliance – Organisations may have difficulty complying with regulations like HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2. This can be due to a lack of visibility and control over cloud data and infrastructure.

Data privacy – Protecting sensitive data from unauthorized use, disclosure, or processing is a key concern. This is especially important for organizations that handle data subject to legal or ethical regulations.

Vendor lock-in – Over-reliance on a single Cloud provider can make it difficult to migrate to other platforms or negotiate favourable terms.

Cloud costs – Cloud migration costs can be high due to skill gaps, compatibility issues; and expensive data migrations.

Security issues – Cybersecurity is a major concern in cloud computing.

Network and connectivity issues – Network and connectivity issues can be a challenge

Lack of resources/expertise

Some ways to overcome these challenges include –

Choosing the right Cloud service model

Implementing a Cloud security strategy

Optimising Cloud costs

Managing Cloud performance

Developing Cloud skills

Configuring network hardware and installing the latest software updates

Using multi-Cloud data management solutions

Using a strong password management solution

Auditing systems regularly

In modern computing, hybrid Cloud and multi-Cloud strategies have emerged as pivotal paradigms, reshaping how organisations structure their IT infrastructure. A hybrid Cloud integrates the best of both on-premises resources and cloud capabilities, offering a flexible and balanced approach to data management. Data privacy is a critical concern in a hybrid Cloud environment due to the frequent data movement between public and private Clouds. This mobility increases the risk of intruder attacks and breaches, challenging the organisation’s data privacy protocols. Implementing endpoint verification, robust VPNs and firm encryption policies can protect data even during security breaches.

