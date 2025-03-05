Going Beyond Data Analytics to Achieve Growth

How is DataQuark evolving data analytics in 2025 for large and medium enterprises in India?

Vinay Tamboli - In 2025, our new Business Unit, DataQuark will be leading the transformation of data analytics for large and medium enterprises across India. Our approach focuses on the seamless integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML into our analytics platforms. This integration enables real-time processing and analysis of large datasets, allowing businesses to extract actionable insights with great speed and precision.

At DataQuark we believe and follow the methodology of "Collect – Collate – Activate" framework. We begin by aggregating data from diverse sources, ensuring its quality and integrity. This data is then carefully organised and collated, breaking down traditional silos to create a unified, AI-ready dataset. Finally, we activate this data through advanced analytics and ML models, facilitating predictive insights and informed decision-making.

We are committed to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security. We employ cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain-based data clean rooms, to ensure privacy-safe data sharing and collaboration. This approach not just safeguards sensitive information but also instils trust among our clients and their stakeholders.

Recognising the diverse needs of various industries, DataQuark offers bespoke AI solutions tailored to sector-specific requirements. From predictive maintenance in manufacturing to sentiment analysis in retail, our customised models address unique challenges, driving efficiency and innovation across the board.

The Indian analytics industry is poised for significant growth, with NASSCOM projecting it to reach USD 16 billion by 2025, accounting for 32% of the global analytics market.

What new expectations do you get from your clients while using new Smart techs in data analytics?

Vinay Tamboli - Our clients are increasingly seeking solutions that offer real-time analytics capabilities. The demand for immediate insights is driven by the need to make swift, informed decisions in a rapidly evolving market landscape. To meet this expectation, DataQuark has integrated edge AI technologies into our platforms, enabling on-the-spot data processing and analysis.

Another emerging expectation is the democratisation of data analytics. Clients desire user-friendly tools that empower non-technical stakeholders to engage with data directly. In response, we have developed intuitive dashboards and self-service analytics interfaces, facilitating broader access to data insights across organisations.

Data privacy and compliance have become critical concerns, especially with the rise of stringent data protection regulations. Our clients expect robust security measures and transparent data handling practices. DataQuark addresses these concerns by implementing privacy-first approaches, including the use of blockchain technology for secure data sharing and adherence to global compliance standards.

There is a growing expectation for predictive and prescriptive analytics. Clients are not only interested in understanding historical data but also in forecasting future trends and receiving actionable recommendations. Our advanced ML models are designed to meet this need, providing insights that drive proactive strategies and competitive advantage.

How do you compete against much larger companies in the market in this segment?

Prasad Shejale - DataQuark shows ability to combine agility and innovation with a deep understanding of both local and global markets. With LS Digital headquartered in India and a local presence across UK, US, UAE, and Australia markets, along with a diverse client base across these regions, we bring a distinctive perspective that many larger competitors often miss.

Our strength lies in our unique "Collect – Collate – Activate" approach, which transforms raw data into strategic assets, enabling businesses to make informed decisions with confidence. This methodology is not just a process but a mindset that ensures our solutions are tailored to the distinct needs of each client.

What further distinguishes DataQuark is the collective expertise of our group companies. Each brings its own set of specialised capabilities, allowing us to offer comprehensive solutions that are both innovative and pragmatic. This ecosystem of expertise ensures that our clients benefit from the best-in-class technologies and insights.

At DataQuark, our understanding of regional business dynamics, regulatory frameworks and cultural contexts enables us to deliver solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also contextually relevant. This blend of global reach and local insight positions us as a strong and preferred partner in the competitive world of data and AI.

What is the expansion vision for DataQuark and how does it align with LS Digital’s broader growth strategy?

Prasad Shejale - The launch of DataQuark represents a strategic milestone in LS Digital’s commitment to driving Digital Business Transformation (DBT). Our vision for DataQuark is to establish it as a leading provider of data and AI solutions, empowering businesses to harness their data for strategic growth and innovation.

We are committed to continuous investment in DataQuark’s technological infrastructure and talent pool. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, we aim to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. This includes expanding our suite of services to encompass emerging technologies and methodologies, ensuring that our clients remain ahead of digital transformation.

DataQuark’s emphasis on data privacy and compliance reflects LS Digital’s dedication to ethical business practices. As data protection regulations become increasingly stringent, our proactive approach positions us as a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, compliant data solutions. With a presence across India, UAE, UK, USA, and Australia, LS Digital’s global footprint provides DataQuark with a platform for international expansion, bringing our innovative data solutions to businesses worldwide.

Ultimately, the vision for DataQuark is to be more than just a data analytics provider; it is to be a catalyst for business transformation. By aligning with LS Digital’s ethos of innovation, agility, and client-centricity, DataQuark is positioned to lead the charge in data-driven business excellence, both in India and on the global stage.

