Greater Flexibility and Enhanced Tech Support as Partner Strategy

What new channel strategies have you adopted for India in 2025?

As a 100% channel-first organisation, Tenable is dedicated to working closely with channel partners, including leading technology resellers, managed service providers, distributors and ecosystem partners. In 2025, we enhanced the Assure Partner Programme to provide greater flexibility, enhanced technical support and expanded business opportunities, particularly in cloud security and exposure management.

In 2025 Partners can expect improved enablement across our technologies, more extensive rewards for selling our cloud and platform based products and enhanced demonstration

How do you help your channel partners in India achieve business growth?

Our core philosophy with partners is based on the understanding that helping them to be successful will ultimately make us successful.

We provide them with the resources and support needed to build revenue streams, including cross-selling and upselling opportunities, advanced training programmes, go-to-market campaign support and sales tools to help them achieve their business goals. We also ensure that our own teams are given incentives based on partner performance.

Through the Technology Ecosystem Programme, we further empower partners in their go-to-market efforts with social media support, collaborative webinars, thought leadership opportunities, logo placement on the Tenable Technology Partner site and access to the Tenable Assure referral programme. Tenable also provides technology partners with complimentary API access, removing financial barriers and simplifying integration. Partners receive developer quick-start guides, tools and support, along with free developer access, enabling engineering teams to create validated integrations that meet market demands.

To provide incentives to our partners, we offer deal registration discounts, ensuring better pricing for deals they bring in. With these initiatives, we enable partners to successfully sell and deploy Tenable’s exposure management platform for multi-cloud asset management and full-stack risk assessment across India.

What kind of programmes do you have to help the Indian channel partners?

We invest in empowering our channel partners with training, certification and collaboration opportunities to help them successfully deliver Tenable’s solutions and custom services to customers worldwide, including India. Our comprehensive partner programmes ensure that our goals and strategies remain aligned at every stage.

Tenable’s partner ecosystem is structured into four tiers –

Bronze Partners – New members of the Tenable partner community, bringing expertise in complementary cybersecurity areas and strong local relationships.

Silver Partners – Specialised in designing and deploying specific Tenable solutions, typically focused on a particular market or solution area.

Gold Partners – Operate across multiple geographies, supporting multiple Tenable solutions and working with larger organisations.

Platinum Partners – Experienced in delivering complex, multi-vendor integrations for large enterprises, with a broad geographical reach.

We also support MSSPs through a dedicated programme which enables them to develop their own services offerings incorporating Tenable technologies.

What kind of expansion vision do you have in India?

We recently completed the acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, a leading innovator in exposure management. This further strengthens our ability to help customers in India and worldwide consolidate exposures across their security stack, prioritise risks and streamline remediation across the entire attack surface.

With cyberattacks surging across industries, CISOs are overwhelmed by fragmented security solutions, siloed tools and disconnected teams, making it harder to protect their organisations from exposure. As the pioneer of Exposure Management, Tenable is addressing this core challenge by unifying security visibility, insight, and action - from the data center to the cloud – to quickly identify and close gaps that put businesses at risk. This proactive approach enables organisations to effectively manage cyber risk and strengthen their security posture.

