Across India, the urgency for Green IT adoption has intensified. With rising energy consumption in data centres, expanding digital campuses, and an explosion of connected devices across institutions, the environmental footprint of technology is now impossible to ignore. As organisations modernise, the conversation is no longer about digitisation alone, but digitisation done responsibly, with sustainability as a built-in principle rather than an afterthought.

For system integrators and digital transformation partners, this shift has created a pivotal moment. Companies like Ensonic Computech (EKIN) are demonstrating how green-aligned digital solutions can simultaneously reduce costs, optimise energy use, and accelerate modernisation. In an interaction with DQ Channels, Minal Bhagat, Co-Founder and Director, Ensonic Computech (EKIN), shares how EKIN embeds sustainability into every layer of its projects, from smart classrooms and IoT-enabled monitoring to cloud modernisation and managed optimisation.

Sustainability at the Core: EKIN’s Green IT Portfolio

Bhagat emphasises that sustainability is not a peripheral offering but part of EKIN’s core digital strategy.

“At EKIN, sustainability is built into the very fabric of our digital transformation strategy, not just as an add-on, but as a core business driver.”

Their portfolio spans the full spectrum of green-focused transformation:

“We currently offer a comprehensive portfolio of green-focused services, including hardware refresh and modernisation, IoT and sensor-based monitoring, cloud and infrastructure modernisation, managed optimisation services, and digital process automation.”

While all solutions contribute to environmental goals, she notes:

“The core digital transformation, cloud modernisation, analytics, and managed services generate the largest share of our revenue.”

These not only improve efficiency but also deliver measurable environmental and cost benefits, helping clients realise sustainability and profitability together.

Inside a Green Campus Deployment: Digital Podiums and Smart Studios

Bhagat illustrates EKIN’s impact through a recent implementation at Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology.

“One of our recent implementations was the Digital Podium and Smart Studio Setup… to replace the traditional lecture and presentation setup with a fully digital, interactive, and connected environment.”

The solution included interactive displays, AV systems, HD cameras, streaming software, network setup, and faculty training.

The results were tangible:

“Paper usage reduced by approximately 65%, and Guest faculty travel reduced by nearly 40%. Energy efficiency improved by ~25%.”

In financial terms, the university saved Rs. 6–7 lakh annually, achieving payback in 14–16 months.

A similar deployment at RCC Institute of Information Technology in Kolkata achieved:

“20–25% lower power consumption per session and significantly improved uptime.”

These case studies show how green digital infrastructure can transform both learning environments and operational sustainability.

Price vs Sustainability: What Really Drives Customer Decisions

Bhagat acknowledges that most customers begin the conversation with traditional concerns.

“Most customers initially focus on cost, performance, and reliability rather than sustainability.”

But perceptions evolve once measurable benefits are demonstrated:

“When clients see that modern digital and AV systems can reduce recurring expenses, the ROI becomes clear.”

In the education and public sector, sustainability also aligns with policy mandates:

“This alignment adds both strategic and reputational value.”

Ultimately, the tipping point is experience:

“Live demonstrations and pilot projects are often the turning point.”

Once institutions see the operational improvements firsthand, sustainability is no longer abstract; it becomes a practical, revenue-saving priority.

Partnerships and OEM Programmes: The Road Ahead

While EKIN works closely with AV and hardware OEMs, Bhagat clarifies:

“Our primary focus remains on solution delivery, modernisation, and digital transformation, rather than direct participation in OEM or distributor sustainability programmes.”

However, EKIN is evaluating upcoming green initiatives:

“We recognise the growing importance of OEM-led green initiatives. EKIN is exploring opportunities to align with such programmes.”

Though margins are not significantly affected, she highlights an important advantage:

“Partnering with OEMs that follow green compliance standards enhances client confidence and positions EKIN as a sustainability-driven digital transformation partner.”

This alignment helps win projects where ESG compliance is a key scoring parameter.

Skills and Certifications: The Talent Needed for Green IT

For large-scale digital and green IT deployments, EKIN’s team requires a hybrid skill set across IT infrastructure, AV integration, cloud, IoT, and automation.

Bhagat shares: “Our team required a hybrid mix of IT infrastructure, software, and AV integration expertise.”

Their capabilities span cloud, networking, AV platforms, IoT configuration, cybersecurity, and project governance.

However, acquiring these skills in India is not always straightforward:

“Training for AV–IT convergence and IoT is concentrated mainly in metro cities. High global certification fees increase the entry barrier.”

EKIN mitigates this through in-house training and OEM-led programmes, strengthening local engineering capability within the ecosystem.

Barriers to Scaling Green IT in India

Bhagat outlines the structural challenges that slow down widespread adoption of sustainable IT:

“Many organisations still view sustainability as an optional CSR initiative. Government tenders often prioritise the lowest price (L1) over lifecycle cost or energy efficiency.”

She also highlights the skill gap and the difficulty of quantifying savings:

“There’s a shortage of trained professionals. Quantifying actual carbon or energy savings remains inconsistent.”

These barriers underscore the need for ecosystem-level change.

What the Ecosystem Must Do: Support Needed from OEMs, ISVs, and Government

To scale green IT adoption across campuses and public-sector institutions, Bhagat lists clear priorities:

“OEMs & Distributors: More structured buyback, recycling, and trade-in programs for old hardware.”

“ISVs: Collaboration on energy-monitoring dashboards integrated with ERP or IoT systems.”

“Government: Inclusion of sustainability scoring in public procurement, tax benefits for green deployments, and easier financing for eco-friendly IT projects.”

Stronger support frameworks could accelerate adoption dramatically across education, government, and enterprise spaces.

Conclusion: Green IT Has Moved from Aspiration to Necessity

The conversation with Minal Bhagat reflects a larger shift underway in India’s digital transformation landscape. As institutions modernise, sustainability has emerged as a decisive factor in technology planning, not because of environmental obligations alone but because energy efficiency, digital optimisation, and operational savings now go hand in hand.

EKIN’s model demonstrates how system integrators can move beyond hardware delivery to become green transformation partners, offering measurable impact, reduced carbon footprints, and financially viable modernisation. As India scales its digital campuses, smart infrastructure, and cloud-driven ecosystems, Green IT is no longer a value-add; it is the standard that institutions will increasingly demand.

With sustainability benchmarks rising and government policy aligning in favour of greener infrastructure, integrators like EKIN stand at the forefront of India’s next digital frontier: responsible digitisation.

