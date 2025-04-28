Guiding the MSMEs through Digitisation Process

Describe your work in SaaS, CRM and other digitisation tools that you use for your clients

Advertisment

At Gaj Data Solutions LLP, We help our MSME clientele in streamlining and digitising their operations through ERP and CRM implementations. We also actively work with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. A significant part of our work involves migrating client workloads to secure cloud environments. We make our client’s digital transformation journey seamless by offering enterprise-grade solutions which are cost-effective & open-source SaaS tools that deliver real value.

How cost effective are these tools for the MSMEs? What kind of business growth can they achieve with these tools?

Advertisment

Cost is the first concern for every business owner. The good news is, it doesn't have to be a barrier. We offer open-source ERP and CRM platforms that are not only robust but also extremely accessible. Since they're SaaS-based, there’s no upfront device or licensing cost, which makes it easier for businesses to start small and scale gradually.

The beauty of these tools is in their flexibility. You can begin with fewer than 10 users and expand to hundreds as your business grows. As MSMEs gain confidence, they naturally start automating more processes, leading to improved efficiency, better data visibility, and smarter decision-making. In short, these tools don’t just support growth, they accelerate it.

Advertisment

What challenges do they face using these tools and what post-installation services do you give them to overcome these challenges?

Interestingly, the biggest hurdle isn’t the introduction of technology, instead it’s the changes it brings to their daily management. Most MSMEs have grown organically over the years, relying on traditional accounting methods and informal workflows. Transitioning to structured CRM or ERP systems requires a mindset shift, not just a software upgrade.

That’s where we step in, we are not just as their implementers, but are as their partners. We guide them through the entire lifecycle, from solution selection and setup to full-scale implementation and beyond. We don’t believe in throwing everything at them on day one. Instead, we encourage gradual adoption and continuous improvement. This approach helps build confidence, both in the tools and in their own ability to adapt. Over time, that confidence transforms into capability, and that’s when real growth begins.