Hybrid Cloud and AI ML for Growth

What is the future of Hybrid Cloud?

Hybrid cloud isn’t just a solution – it’s a mindset. It gives businesses the ability to be agile yet steady, scaling rapidly while retaining the control they need. In 2024, we saw hybrid models become the go-to for industries like healthcare, finance and government – those that need both the freedom of the cloud and the complete control of on-premise. At VergeCloud, we believe that the hybrid cloud will continue to grow, becoming the core pillar of digital transformation in regulated sectors. By 2025, this is where we see half of all enterprises setting their sights – balancing agility and compliance, moving forward without compromise.

How are AI and ML shaping the future of Cloud security?

AI and ML are the defenders we need – not just hyped buzzwords, but technologies that are reshaping Cloud security as we know it. In 2024, these tools became essential for analysing massive data streams in real time, making sure threats were seen, caught, and blocked before they even made it to the front door. We at VergeCloud leverage AI-driven insights to predict and prevent disruptions, making security not just a feature, but a core capability. By 2025, AI and ML are not just going to be supporting players – they'll be central to any effective cloud security setup, with 70% of enterprises betting on them to stay ahead of risk.

How are AI and ML moving in future from a Cloud perspective?

In 2024, AI and ML went from being tech tools to strategic partners in the cloud. They optimised operations, drove real-time decisions and even started scaling customer support without human intervention. At VergeCloud, we’re taking it a step further – bringing AI to the edge, where it can act instantly, right where it matters. Whether it’s in retail, healthcare, or other sectors, the push is towards real-time insights, closer to the end user, keeping it faster, smarter, and more private. As we move into 2025, this integration of AI at the edge is where we see the biggest impact – where the Cloud meets the world and AI brings immediate, tangible value.

Where do you see your work going next year?

Next year, it’s all about growth. We’re making VergeCloud a name to know in the Hybrid Cloud and edge computing market. We’re expanding our edge capabilities to make real-time, secure processing a reality for industries that need it the most, focusing on SMEs and growth-stage businesses that are ready to embrace next-gen Cloud solutions and would love to engage with a partner who can provide them flexibility, agility, scalability and impeccable support.

