Identity and access management backbone of cloud security: ThoughtSoI

ThoughtSoI began their journey in January 2014, with a simple idea of bringing meaningful change—changes in new levels of technology, services, commitment, and hope. As catalysts for brand growth, it leverages digital transformation to liberate the full potential of IT across businesses.

Ratan Dargan, Co-Founder and CTO of ThoughtSoI, tells us more. Excerpts from an interview:

DQC: What are some of the most common misconceptions regarding shared responsibility in cloud security?

Ratan Dargan: A common misconception about shared responsibility in cloud security is that cloud providers handle all aspects of security, leaving clients worry-free. In reality, cloud security operates on a shared model: providers secure the infrastructure, but clients are responsible for securing their own data, applications, and user access.

Many assume that cloud environments are automatically secure, overlooking the need for regular monitoring, encryption, and access controls on their end. This misunderstanding can lead to vulnerabilities, as effective cloud security requires both the provider and the client to actively manage their respective responsibilities.

DQC: What specific security responsibilities do users tend to overlook, assuming they are handled by the CSP?

Ratan Dargan: Many users assume that their cloud service provider (CSP) takes care of all security measures, but certain responsibilities often fall on them. For instance, users frequently overlook the need to manage data encryption, set strong access controls, and regularly update their security configurations.

They also assume that CSPs monitor account activity for unusual behaviour, but, this is often a shared responsibility. Neglecting these tasks can leave vulnerabilities in the system, as CSPs generally secure the infrastructure while users must secure their data and access policies, ensuring a holistic approach to cloud security.

DQC: Can you discuss any best practices for maintaining secure configurations in cloud environments?

Ratan Dargan: To keep cloud environments secure, focus on a few key practices. First, regularly review and update security configurations to stay ahead of vulnerabilities. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all accounts, especially admins, to prevent unauthorized access. Set up alerts for suspicious activity and ensure proper logging to keep track of who does what. Use the principle of least privilege, granting users only the necessary access.

Lastly, schedule routine audits and leverage automation for consistency in security settings. These practices work together to create a solid defense against potential breaches while keeping systems manageable.

DQC: How important is transparency from cloud providers regarding breach incidents, and what information do users value most?

Ratan Dargan: Transparency from cloud providers about breach incidents is crucial for building user trust. When a breach occurs, users value knowing the “what, when, and how” to understand the impact on their data and take prompt action if needed. Providers who clearly communicate details about the breach, containment efforts, and preventive measures foster confidence and loyalty.

Users particularly appreciate transparency around personal data exposure and steps being taken to prevent future issues. Ultimately, this openness helps organizations make informed decisions and reinforces a collaborative approach to security.

DQC: Why is Identity and Access Management (IAM) considered essential for security in cloud environments?

Ratan Dargan: Identity and Access Management (IAM) is the backbone of cloud security, controlling who can access resources and under what conditions. In a dynamic cloud environment, strong IAM ensures that only the right people have access to sensitive data and systems, limiting the risk of breaches.

By using role-based access and multi-factor authentication, IAM restricts exposure to internal and external threats. Users can rely on IAM to grant appropriate permissions while keeping unauthorized users out, creating a safe and manageable environment that keeps critical resources secure.