Innovation a Strategy to Compete in the Market

Do you manufacture your products in-house or assemble imported components?

At Solitaire, we manufacture our Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) and Unified Communication (UC) products in India, completely in alignment with the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. Our manufacturing strategy combines in-house production with the assembly of imported components. We’ve implemented a flexible approach that ensures high-quality standards through Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) assembly. By achieving 20% local value addition for Class II MII products and 50% for Class I products, we strategically integrate imported high-quality components with locally sourced materials. This method not only allows us to maintain superior product quality but also contributes significantly to the growth and development of India's domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

What’s your investment profile for R&D of the technology of your products?

We have a strong commitment to technological innovations as a dedicated product manufacturing company. We consistently allocate 10% of our annual revenue directly to research and development. This strategic investment shows our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in our industry. With this dedicated allocation of funds to R&D, we ensure continuous improvements of our product capabilities and advanced technologies while maintaining a competitive edge in the market. This approach allows us to enhance product performance, develop innovative solutions, and anticipate emerging market needs while driving sustainable growth and technological excellence.

How do you strategise to compete against similar companies in the market, especially the MNCs?

We employ a comprehensive strategy to compete effectively against multinational corporations in the interactive flat panel display market. Our approach centers on five key pillars. First, we maintain an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, developing advanced solutions that specifically enhance learning outcomes and transform meeting room experiences with high reliability performance. Second, we leverage Supertron’s extensive support infrastructure of 34 branches, 17 satellite offices and 60 warehouses across 28 states, ensuring nationwide customer support. Third, we strategically partner with diverse system integrators specialising in audiovisual solutions, enabling seamless technology implementation across education, government, defense and SME sectors. Fourth, we actively support the Make in India initiative through local manufacturing, achieving 20-50% local value addition by integrating high-quality imported components with local materials. Finally, we offer competitive pricing by strategically combining local manufacturing and sourcing, providing cost-effective alternatives to MNC offerings while maintaining superior product quality.

What has been your expansion in terms of clientele in the large enterprises and MSME segments and metro and no metro locations in the last 1 year? How do you plan to grow further?

Over the past year, we significantly expanded our clientele across education, government and MSME verticals in both metro and non-metro areas across India. With a dedicated team of passionate professionals, we have been able to drive this growth by delivering innovative solutions that enhance learning outcomes and meeting room experiences. Establishing strong links in the audiovisual industry has effectively allowed us to cater to the diverse market needs. Leveraging the well-established infrastructure of Supertron Electronics, we ensure an efficient nationwide distribution and a strong support system. Our strategic focus is to penetrate Tier 2 and 3 cities as they witness newly emerging startup ecosystems in these regions. We aim to build a strong market presence that will later be taken to a global stage by continuously providing high-quality products and services.

