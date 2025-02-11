Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Share insights into INFOLOB’s performance last year. What have been the key milestones and challenges?

Year on year we are growing; I can say about 100 to 200% . So the market per se was a little bit dull before the US elections, but now it has really picked up. We have not seen much of the problems, but in the Middle East and others. We have seen a little bit of things as well as the US market, but India is ever-growing, and our practice is growing leaps and bounds. From the service point of view, not much of the challenges are there.

There are some delays that will happen from the customer perspective that we have to overcome. We don't see any major challenges. We are seeing opportunities across multiple sectors, especially on the BFSI. BFSI is one sector in India that is booming, and we somehow did not plan that we would be having our BFSI as a go-to strategy, but again, we ended up having a lot of BFSI customers.

How has INFOLOB evolved as a managed service provider, and what value does it bring to your clients?

When you talk about any managed services provider,. We value what we are providing to the customer. They pay INFOLOB or to Oracle for 100% uptime, price performance, etc., and they look forward to the quality of service from us. So those are expectations from a managed services provider. The one thing I believe is continuous innovation and continuous learning if our resources are being used in the right way.

Oracle helps us a lot in providing the learning opportunities and the certification opportunities. Our team gets those things on a continuous basis. Customers expect 24/7 support services so that their business is not interrupted and that continuously goes on, and that's where we serve our customers.



As a managed services provider, we talk about the operations perspective and how we streamline the operations. Now AIOps is an option, so using AI across our delivery is the key insight for us, and we are also innovating heavily on the AIOps side. We do more with a smaller number of people so that we can pass that benefit to the customers. So that's where we are working very closely with Oracle and all friends to take it to the market.

What are some of the major upcoming projects or innovations that you are working on?

Since last year, everybody has been talking about AI and Gen AI. A few of our customers have requested and given ideas about how our salespeople who are on the go wanted any information on their tips rather than opening up their mobile or laptop and going to the system. Which is like your e-business suite where they can ask the questions, and it should be only privately available. What we did was create something called Chat for BI, a custom application. It's a chat bot with Gen AI capabilities.

What we're trying to do with the chat for BI is we take customers from the ERP systems. We train the model so that the end user can log in and ask for the information with free-flowing information with a natural language conversion. That's because they don't know how to write the queries. But they can always ask in easy English, saying, “What are my sales with this customer?” or “what are the invoices spending? What are the last-year sales?” Those are simple English questions, and it provides a solution. We have designed it on the Oracle cloud using the Gen AI services. As part of the Influx studio, we create these particular products to serve our customers.

Last year we came out with a multi-cloud FinOps, so when the cloud is growing, cost optimisation is a major factor. Everybody wants to see how we reduce the cost, especially when Gen AI, where the half an hour of a GPU cost is huge. So we created a product called Heat Data, which is a multi-cloud FinOps product that talks about the customers a single pane of glass across four clouds, which are AWS Azure, Oracle, and GCP, and gives visibility to the customer where the cloud spend is happening and how much they can save. So this innovation is helping us to differentiate ourselves from our competition.

This year we are investing heavily in the agentic AI framework because normally what is happening is we have seen last year or till now RPA is very popular robotic process automation. So we are working with our ERP team on creating an agentic AI-based solution, which is the future.

Which emerging technologies are you focusing on, and how do you see them shaping the IT services landscape?

For example, if there are 20 people supporting a project with these services, only 10 or 5 are needed so that we can serve more customers with the same team. Like I said, AIOps or chat for BI or the Heat Data, which is a multi-cloud FinOps product or an agentic AI solution.

Gen AI services spread across organisations will also help us to serve our customers better. But we have to adopt those latest technologies to serve our customers, is what we believe.

We have started our AI-centric tools to automate and then take their business to the next level. In India, we have something called a dedicated region clouded customer, which is Oracle's unique solution when they provide it in the market. For example, there are banks and government organisations where they don't want to go to the public cloud but they need a private cloud inside their data centre.

We call it a cloud-in-a-box solution where we provide them with one of the few partners I can say is DRCC expertise, where we started supporting the Oman government. Now there are like hundreds of DRCCs sold across India; nothing has started it, but there is potential for most of the government entities. They want to have their own data centre or a dedicated region. We are really focusing on that, working with the Oracle team very closely.

There are some pharma companies where they want Gen AI service on a private cloud. So that's where DRCC is a solution; we call it a retrieval-augmented generation.

What cybersecurity frameworks and compliance in Gen AI implementation are you following?

For on-premise, we are less worried about. But if it is on the cloud and we are not adopting the right AI measures, then the hackers can easily attack it. That's where our cyber security point of view we have to adopt.

But end of the day, the good point of the Oracle cloud is that it's highly secure, and we have some stringent guidelines and frameworks that we adopt. As earlier, we were talking about the BFSI customers. BFSI are very sensitive from the cyber security point of view.

The beauty of it is OCI, which is a Gen 2 cloud purposely built for enterprises. That's where normally people talk about where price performance is one aspect. Security is another aspect in which OCI, as such a product, when compared to the other hyperscalers, is more secure.

What is your vision for the future, and how do you plan to expand or adapt to industry trends in the coming years?

We believe that innovation is a continuous process and learning for the employees and the organisation.

The only thing is the rate at which things are changing very fast. For example, we never thought like the last 2-3 years we were talking about OpenAI, chat, GPT, and all.

Being on the consulting side of the story, it always happens that you have to innovate faster.

And small firms like INFOLOB can do that because the bureaucracy is less here, unlike the bigger firms. So we innovate fast, we ensure that we learn, and we will be the role model for learning first. And then telling the customers that this is what we do; that's where we are different.

I tell my team that you should always put yourself in the customer shoes and ensure then you will be serving your customer very perfectly.

Rather than being reactive, you have to be proactive so that the customer's uptime is guaranteed with the best practices. So that's what I look forward to in the coming years, and that will be a mantra.

We are working on different verticals; for example, a manufacturing company in Delhi they came from is maintaining an inventory of maybe 100 million. And that maintaining of inventory will be costing them huge.

So we use an AI-centric approach, providing based on the market intelligence how the market is moving towards how the demand and growth. We are working with them in using AI and Gen AI combination.

