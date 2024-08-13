Integration of AI into BPM - Challenges and Possibilities

How is AI/ML changing the BPM (Business Process Management)?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) leads to faster results, better decision making and higher efficiency for all industries, including BPMs. With the emergence and rapid development of AI, the methods and possibilities in BPMs are undergoing fundamental revolution and significant expansion. Users can now achieve higher level of value for business process management, including -

Automation and efficiency

Predictive and prescriptive analytics

Enhanced customer experience

Intelligent process design and optimization

When it comes to utilising vast amount of varied data to achieve accurate recommendations, human capability eventually reaches their limits. Artificial intelligence complements the human intelligence to deliver more accurate recommendations for the businesses.

What are the challenges in integrating AI with BPM? How do you resolve these challenges?

The main challenges organisations face are -

Insufficient data to create effective AI solutions

Lack of trust in decisions or predictions made by AI

Changes in employees' work processes

It is very important for organisations to be AI-ready. This requires careful planning, strategic decision-making and effective change management. While the benefits of AI in streamlining business processes are substantial, successful implementation is the key, which requires organizations to follow some crucial steps and mitigate challenges effectively.

Implementing transparent AI systems in BPMs has the potential to revolutionize business operations, enhance efficiency and drive success. Human and AI collaboration platforms enable seamless interactions and shared decision-making, leading to improved outcomes and higher productivity.

How have the IT businesses responded to adopting AI-integrated BPM in terms of large and small enterprises and in metro and non-metro locations? How cost-intensive is it for the small enterprises?

In the rapidly evolving landscape for small enterprises, integration of artificial intelligence has emerged as a transformative force. Large enterprises once held the key to AI’s potential. However, there is a dramatic shift to a new direction with cloud computing and user-friendly products/solutions that made AI accessible and affordable to small enterprises as well.

In the past, AI was associated with high costs, complex systems and, of course, limited accessibility. The scenario has changed now. A recent report from IBM states that 35% of the businesses, not just large corporations, use AI significantly compared to only 22% in 2021. This represents a growth of 64%, which is significant for AI adoption. Small enterprises have also seen an increased interest in adoption of AI, resulting in a 415% growth since 2016.

AI has become an indispensable component today for contact centres specifically. It plays a big role in revolutionizing operational methodologies and enhancing customer experience. One area where AI should be extensively exploited is WFM or workforce management.

In contact centers, WFM encompasses overseeing agents’ schedules and ensuring adequate staffing levels to handle customer inquiries efficiently. It involves forecasting call volumes, scheduling shifts, monitoring agent performance and adherence to schedules.

For precision in planning, it is extremely important to use all available data/information effectively to get accurate prediction of customer inquiries and staffing requirements. Skill set mapping is another critical aspect to ensure right skill is allocated for the right task at the right time to boost customer experience and revenue. Advanced workforce management software with AI incorporates seasonal changes and even external events to accurately forecast both quantity and skill sets needed for each period.

As AI technology continues to evolve, its potential to transform the contact center landscape is boundless, offering immense opportunities for innovation and growth. With AI-driven workforce management solutions, contact centres can deliver superior customer service while optimising operational performance to stay ahead of the curve.

What has been your revenue growth % (not figures) in last 1 year? What's your go to market strategy?

FLOW WFM has seen a significant growth in the recent past. We have evolved 150% compared to last year, with total user count increasing to 15000+.

Our GTM is two-folds, i.e., create more awareness for our brand and achieve more sales especially in 3 geographies, viz. India, the Philippines and the US, which collectively constitute almost 70% of the IT/ITES industry volume. Our value proposition and pricing strategy together make us the top choice of medium and small enterprises with a headcount of up to 10000 employees. We enable them with highly competitive and effective AI/ML-based workforce management solution and enhance their bottom line. On the other hand, we also ensure that retention of our existing customer base is always 100%, which will provide strength to build more growth for us.

Alongside, we are open for strategic partnerships that will enhance and strengthen our customer base. We have on-boarded an OEM partner to strengthen our footprint in the UAE market.