Interaction - AI for Office Spaces Efficiency and Aesthetics

Sanjeev Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Airbrick Infra talks in this interaction about how to use AI to improve the efficiency and aesthetics of office spaces.



How does AI help the efficiency, sustainability, and aesthetics in office spaces?

At AirBrick, we believe AI can transform offices into spaces that are efficient, sustainable, and beautiful. AI automates tasks like lighting and temperature control, saving energy and boosting productivity. It also predicts maintenance needs to prevent downtime and analyzes workflows to streamline processes. For sustainability, AI optimises energy usage and identifies areas to minimize waste. It even assists architects in designing eco-friendly offices. Finally, AI helps create aesthetically pleasing spaces. Our AI design tools suggest layouts, color schemes, and furniture, and VR technology lets you virtually experience the design before construction begins. By leveraging AI and data-driven insights, AirBrick creates workspaces that are not only functional but also inspiring and sustainable.

How has your company grown in the last 1 year in terms of growth %?

AirBrick is a young company founded in 2023 with impressive first-year growth, solidifying its position as a leader in commercial interior design. They achieve this through a unique blend of human creativity and cutting-edge AI technology. Leveraging AI, AirBrick offers a unique and innovative solution that optimizes space utilization, improves workflow efficiency, and creates harmonious aesthetics. Our projects include designing and building workspaces for prominent clients like IndMoney and Cooffiz.

Our mission is to revolutionize the industry and our vision is to be a leader in AI-driven corporate interior solutions, shaping the future of work by creating intelligent environments.

What is the geographical outreach of your company across India?

With a Pan India delivery capability, AirBrick has successfully completed projects in 16 cities across the country within its first year of operations. This demonstrates a strong national presence and the ability to cater to clients in diverse locations. We are committed to expanding our reach and serving businesses throughout India.

How cost-effective is this tech for smaller and medium enterprises?

For SMEs like AirBrick, AI can be a cost-effective way to boost our business. Unlike expensive, custom-built systems, there are affordable, off-the-shelf AI tools that perfectly suit our needs. The key is to identify the specific challenges AI can address and the return on investment it offers. For example, AI can automate repetitive tasks or streamline design processes, saving us money and increasing our productivity in the long run.

Cloud-based AI solutions are a game-changer for SMEs. Subscription models offered by many AI platforms are far more cost-effective than on-premises infrastructure. Plus, with pay-as-you-go options, we can scale our usage based on our budget and needs. There are even free, open-source options available that can significantly reduce upfront costs, although they might require some technical expertise to set up.

By carefully evaluating the potential benefits, costs, and available solutions, AirBrick can leverage AI strategically. Focusing on cloud-based solutions and exploring open-source options can be a great starting point. Our AI-powered design features, like 3D visualizations and VR walkthroughs, are perfect examples. These cloud-based solutions don't require a massive upfront investment and can help us win projects by giving clients a clear idea of the space before construction begins, ultimately improving our efficiency and client satisfaction. In conclusion, a strategic approach to AI can unlock its potential to transform our business.

