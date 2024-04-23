Interaction - Bharat Chheda, Founder & CEO, N-Tech Automation

How has the business of system integration fared in the last 1 year?

The system integration business has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, achieving our best performance post-COVID with a substantial 40% increase. Despite various challenges, the sector has demonstrated resilience and is actively adapting to support customers' digital transformation initiatives.

What segments of system integration are most in demand?

Key trends include rising demand for cloud solutions, AI integration, and an intensified focus on cybersecurity. This year has underscored the strategic importance of system integration in enabling seamless, efficient, and secure IT environments. While the BFSI and manufacturing sectors have seen maximum adoption of emerging technologies, digital transformation occurs across industries.

What have been your major achievements as a system integrator and what is your vision for the future?

In 2023-24, the focus was on consolidating relationships with existing customers by offering them new technologies. New customer acquisition centered primarily around AI.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the system integration industry remains positive as organizations continue to prioritize digitalization efforts and invest in modernizing their IT infrastructures to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

While maintaining our focus on cloud computing and information security, this year will see a significant uptick in AI adoption among enterprises and SMBs.

The Indian government's support for the Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) initiative is poised to transform digital commerce and disrupt how all stakeholders—customers, consumers, government, and businesses—conduct their affairs, presenting a substantial opportunity for System Integrators.

What new challenges are emerging in this domain in 2024? How do you strategize to meet these challenges?

We are witnessing a surge in AI adoption, accompanied by various challenges, such as data security and privacy, which demand effective solutions. Many AI technology developers focus on addressing these challenges through responsive AI solutions.

Cybersecurity Risks: Enterprises face heightened cybersecurity risks, including sophisticated threats, data breaches, and regulatory compliance requirements. Robust cybersecurity measures, data protection, and adherence to regulatory frameworks are critical considerations in system integration projects.

Rapid Technological Advancements: The rapid pace of technological advancements, especially in AI, IoT, edge computing, and 5G, presents challenges in integrating these technologies effectively into existing IT infrastructures and staying current with evolving trends.

Collaboration and Partnership: As new technologies emerge, System Integrators (SIs) must collaborate with OEMs, innovators, and competitors to stay competitive and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Our approach prioritizes a security-first mindset, incorporating robust cybersecurity measures, data encryption, access controls, and compliance frameworks in all system integration projects. Security considerations are integrated throughout the project lifecycle to ensure data protection, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

In India, the Data Protection and Data Privacy (DPDP) Act represents a significant disruption, necessitating the overhaul of IT systems and substantial investments to meet compliance requirements.

To effectively tackle these challenges, we emphasize continuous learning and upskilling. As Alvin Toffler said, 'The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.' At N-Tech, we are committed to continuous learning and skill development."

