Interaction - Tushar Parekh, Founder & MD, Silicon Netsecure

How has the business of system integration fared in the last one year?

As a basic brief, we specialize in cyber security and cloud solutions. For the last one year, the business has grown tremendously. And in terms of customer acquisition, we've been having new customers. We've been onboarding new customers as we take up end-to-end projects for them. It has been quite beneficial and compared to last year, we've grown around 23%.

Our core area, focus area has been cyber security in the cloud. Now, given the current threat vectors that are going on in the market as well as the online challenges that people are facing, cybersecurity has been quite a core focus area for a lot of CIOs and banks and NBFCs as well, wherein they are willing to see to it that their company reputation and name and everything is safeguarded without being in the news anywhere.

What segments of system integration are most in demand according to you?

We work mainly on a lot of projects, which cover network security, multi-location integration, cloud integration, cloud migration, data, and network security, zero trust as a zero-trust setup. So these couple of vectors have been fairly beneficial for us. And they are quite in demand as well.

What have been the major achievements as a system integrator and what is your vision for the future?

We are able to cater to a larger spectrum of NBFCs and banking, which has given us a good bottom line as well as a good top line because it is all time-bound and time-critical when it comes to functionality and working of our clientele. We have been able to integrate a lot of tech, our entire work is completely ERP-based. We are going paperless in our own work, since the last five years. We have been on an ERP with the end-to-end integration of our entire workforce, over the last seven years.

We are making use of technology to the optimal level possible. And I think as a SI, we are reverse integration rather than going to customers and suggesting solutions. For us, we have been integrating those solutions into our own work, optimizing them, and then going to our customers to give them better partner workability. In the case of a vision of the future, we are seeing there's a huge uptake in the market and there are a lot of mid and large enterprise companies who are looking out for good support and good partners. Partners are competent enough to grow with that mindset. I think it's a very good marketability of solutions and customers, which they can cater to.

What are the new challenges that are emerging in this domain in 2024? And how do you strategize to meet these challenges?

One of the major challenges is getting manpower. But that's something which is ever-evolving. And I think most of the partners today are facing the same issue. Wherein they are able to retain talent. I think that is one of the biggest pain points for most of the partners in this segment. Retaining talent, upskilling, and teaching them new technologies getting them on board, and making them stick with you, that is one of the major challenges in today's day.

But if you take care of your staff, your staff always does reciprocate the same. I think that is one of the major key areas. Now with remote working everything seems possible, even if there is an opening in B and C-class cities where hiring is possible. So if working from home is possible and is workable for a partner, entire India is a hiring market. I think these are a few of the challenges and probably this is one of the workarounds that is viable.

