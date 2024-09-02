Managed Security Services for Cloud Security

How is Cloud Security technology evolving to tackle the ever-emerging new Cloud threats?

Cloud Security is evolving at a fast pace, and it’s something I’m really passionate about. We’re seeing AI and machine learning becoming integral in detecting and responding to threats almost instantly. The shift towards a Zero Trust approach is crucial – where every access point is scrutinised, no matter where it originates. Security is no longer an afterthought; it’s being embedded right from the start in our cloud infrastructure through practices like DevSecOps. It's all about creating a multi-layered defence that not only detects, but also prevents and responds to threats effectively.

How do you remain updated with the ever-emerging technology skills in Cloud Security?

For me, staying updated is part of the job. I make it a point to attend industry conferences, participate in webinars; and keep close ties with Cloud providers and security experts. My team and I are constantly learning, whether it’s through new certifications or regular training sessions. It’s a culture of continuous improvement we’ve built at Shivaami, where we’re always sharing knowledge and keeping up with the latest in the field. It’s this dedication that ensures we’re always at the forefront of Cloud Security.

How much has Cloud Security technology expanded to the MSME segment?

I’ve been really encouraged by how much Cloud Security has expanded within the MSME segment. More and more small and medium businesses are recognising the value of secure cloud solutions. Providers are now offering scalable, budget-friendly security options that are perfect for MSMEs. At Shivaami, we’ve definitely seen a surge in demand from this sector. It’s great to see smaller businesses getting access to the kind of security that was once only available to larger enterprises.

What are the challenges in this sector and how do you resolve them?

The challenges in this sector are real – especially when it comes to budget limitations and the complexity of managing security across different Cloud environments. For MSMEs, it can be overwhelming. But that’s where we come in. At Shivaami, we focus on delivering solutions that are both effective and affordable. We offer managed security services that allow businesses to tap into our expertise without having to build an in-house team. And we make sure our solutions are easy to use, so even smaller teams can manage their security effectively. It’s all about educating and empowering our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of cloud security with confidence.