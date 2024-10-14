Managing Software is Evolving with the Emerging Techs

How does the work of managing software evolve with the emerging techs like AI and Cloud?

AI and generative AI help in a big way in managing softwares as the power of ML greatly enhances the capabilities many times over manual capabilities.

It improves the following -

Automation and efficiency of an organisation

Cloud-based AI is a catalyst for automating tasks, reducing human errors, improving efficiency, implementing cost-saving measures and enhancing overall productivity

accelerating AI software in Cloud environments empowers clients and users to enjoy intuitive, interconnected experiences

How do you keep yourself updated with the evolving techs like AI and Cloud?

You have to keep updating yourself through tech feeds and networking .

You have to be experimental in your approach. Don't be afraid to experiment with new technologies. Hands-on experience is one of the best ways to understand and master new tools and systems. Staying Informed, following industry news, blogs and journals to stay updated on the latest advancements and trends helps a lot.

Are these techs helpful for the software managing partners in their work?

Tech is useful in all fields in all levels whether it’s a small company or a big organisation. The more we are abreast with technology, the more we can make the best use of our resources.

What are the challenges in managing software in today's world? How do you resolve them?

Lack of communication, lack of expertise and skill, lack of management, unrealistic deadlines - These are some of the basic problems In managing softwares.

They have to be tackled one at a time and the troubles have to be resolved likewise.