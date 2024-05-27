Meeting Challenges and Scaling Growth with Semiconductors

Where does the manufacturing and meeting the demand of semiconductors in India stand today?
India is on an ambitious journey to become a global leader in the semiconductor industry. The government has approved a major investment, including a state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plant, which will break ground this year. This plant is a joint venture between Powerchip Semiconductor and Tata Electronics, capable of producing chips at 28 and above nanometer technology nodes. Additionally, several more proposals are in consideration at MeitY from International Semiconductor Consortiums.
India’s drive for semiconductor self-reliance is part of a broader vision to reduce dependence on imports and establish domestic manufacturing capabilities. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics manufacturing is one such policy aimed at boosting domestic production. The semiconductor consumption in India is growing at a rate of 15% annually, which indicates the critical need for increased domestic production to meet the rising demand.
What are the challenges in this direction and how does IESA plan to meet these challenges?
The semiconductor industry in India faces several challenges, but with strategic planning and support, these can be addressed. Some of the key challenges that the industry faces are –
Research and development Continued innovation is key to staying competitive in the semiconductor industry.
SemiconIndia FutureSkills Programme This program engages over 65 colleges and more than 1,500 students each year, providing practical learning and skill-building opportunities. It's a foundational effort in cultivating a workforce that meets industry demands and encourages innovation within the semiconductor field.
By addressing these challenges with a comprehensive approach that includes infrastructure development, talent nurturing, and international collaboration, IESA aims to position India as a significant player in the global semiconductor market.
What is the scenario of investment for R&D and manufacturing of semiconductors in India?
In India, the investment landscape for semiconductor R&D and manufacturing is witnessing a significant upswing, buoyed by both government initiatives and private sector engagement. The government has earmarked a substantial INR 2,30,000 crore to catalyze India’s ambition of becoming a global electronics manufacturing hub, with a special focus on semiconductors. A notable portion of this, INR 76,000 crore, is dedicated to nurturing the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem and major chunk has been earmarked for the Research and Electronic Development fund.
The R&D domain is also receiving heightened attention, with increased investments aimed at fostering indigenous semiconductor design capabilities.
How is the technology of semiconductors evolving?
There are several ways in which the semiconductor research and manufacturing is evolving –
India is set to assume a crucial role in this renaissance of the semiconductor technology. The Indian government's mission to invigorate local semiconductor production is laden with vast prospects. Additionally, the advent of technologies such as AI/ML, 5G/6G, and widespread digitalization is revolutionising various sectors. IESA is strategically positioning itself as a pivotal entity that unites stakeholders to seize these emerging opportunities. It champions the semiconductor mission by advocating for supportive policies, fostering collaborations and drawing investments.
Read more from Dr Archana Verma here