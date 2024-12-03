Navigating Across Multiple Geographies

What are the new demands emerging in the fields of services in Cloud?

Advertisment

In the Indian market, businesses are embracing multi-cloud strategies to avoid vendor lock-in, ensuring flexibility and better cost management. For example, companies use AWS for storage while leveraging GCP’s AI capabilities. Serverless computing is gaining traction, allowing developers to focus on code without worrying about infrastructure - ideal for startups seeking scalability. Additionally, edge computing is crucial in industries like manufacturing and retail for real-time analytics and latency-sensitive applications, such as smart factories or IoT-powered retail checkout systems.

In DevOps, GitOps is transforming CI/CD pipelines with declarative configurations, enhancing automation for industries like fintech, where regulatory compliance demands meticulous code management. AIOps combines AI with operations to predict and resolve issues faster, a game-changer for e-commerce platforms during peak sales events. DevSecOps is seeing rapid adoption in sectors like healthcare, ensuring data security is baked into every stage of the development lifecycle.

Engineering services are moving toward AI/ML integration, enabling predictive maintenance in automotive and manufacturing. IoT solutions are driving innovations like smart home devices and industrial monitoring, while intelligent automation - such as robotic process automation (RPA) - is helping BFSI and telecom companies streamline operations and reduce costs.

Advertisment

What differences do you see in the expectations of clients in India vis-à-vis other major markets in IT services?

India’s IT market is evolving rapidly. While clients once prioritized cost, there’s now a shift toward value-driven solutions that promise ROI and scalability. Legacy industries like manufacturing are actively exploring predictive analytics and IoT-enabled devices to enhance operations. Additionally, digital experimentation is gaining momentum - retailers are testing AI-driven chatbots for customer engagement, and BFSI is adopting blockchain for secure transactions.

Globally, however, the expectations are different. Mature markets like North America and Europe focus on cutting-edge innovation and prioritize regulatory compliance. For instance, EU clients require adherence to GDPR, driving demand for privacy-focused cloud solutions. Clients in these regions are also more willing to adopt cloud-native architectures and advanced automation, such as AIOps for self-healing systems. Indian clients, meanwhile, tend to seek customized, region-specific solutions with measurable ROI, catering to the local market’s diversity and challenges.

Advertisment

What challenges do you face in working across different geographies and how do you resolve these challenges?

Cultural differences pose significant challenges in global collaborations. For example, Western clients expect direct communication, while Asian clients might prefer a more hierarchical approach. We address this by training teams in cross-cultural dynamics and ensuring local representatives understand client expectations.

Pricing is another hurdle, developed markets are value centric and are willing to pay a premium for innovative & differentiated solutions, Businesses in emerging economies on the other hand are more cautious with their tight budgets. We offer modular services that let businesses scale as needed.

Advertisment

Time zone differences are resolved by leveraging distributed teams across the globe, providing 24/7 support. For example, while our APAC team manages operational tasks, our North American team focuses on strategic deliverables.

Geopolitical issues and regulations vary widely; for instance, clients in the EU prioritise GDPR compliance, while US companies focus on SOX or HIPAA. We address this by having local compliance experts in each region. Some African markets show hesitancy toward outsourcing due to trust concerns, which we mitigate by demonstrating success stories and ensuring on-the-ground collaboration.

Language barriers, particularly in non-English-speaking markets, are tackled by employing multilingual teams and integrating real-time translation tools for seamless communication.

Advertisment

How was your business this year in terms of revenue growth and geographical reach?

NeoSOFT has a strong deal pipeline. We are anticipating 20-30% revenue growth, fuelled by an increasing demand for cloud modernization, DevOps automation and AI-powered solutions. Our AI & Data Science solutions help us operate at better margins, while legacy technologies are helping us generate volumes.

Our geographical reach expanded significantly across North America, Europe, and APAC. In APAC, we deployed IoT-based smart city solutions, while in Europe, we delivered cloud-native platforms tailored for GDPR compliance. Entering emerging markets like Africa, India and South America, we are able to provide cost-effective, scalable solutions, driving strong client acquisition and engagement.

Advertisment

Read more from Archana Verma

Read more IT news