A Patented Encryption Technology from India

Tell us briefly about your patented encryption technology. Have you developed it in-house or in collaboration with another cybersecurity company?

Our patented encryption technology integrates Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Side-Channel Attack Protection to deliver robust security in high-speed communication environments. It utilises AES-based encryption with an innovative key exchange mechanism that outperforms conventional SSL/TLS and IPSec protocols, in terms of speed of execution, reduced latency, as well as much greater levels of security.

This technology has been developed entirely in-house, leveraging our expertise in cryptography and FPGA-based systems. Our team of engineers has built this solution to address emerging threats like quantum computing attacks while maintaining backward compatibility with existing systems.

How do you strategize to meet the challenge of competing against similar companies in the market?

At Pantherun Technologies, we stand out in the competitive cybersecurity market by focusing on performance, flexibility, and future-proof security. Our FPGA-based solutions are designed to be superior to traditional SoC-based products in terms of speed, scalability, and power efficiency. This makes them ideal for handling the rigorous demands of various industries. We've developed encryption technology that's robust enough to withstand current cyber threats, as well as those anticipated in the quantum era. This means our clients are well-prepared for the evolving cybersecurity landscape. We tailor our solutions to specific industry needs, serving sectors like automotive, industrial IoT, and aerospace. By providing solutions that are customised to each industry, we can help clients overcome unique challenges and improve their operational efficiency.

We also prioritise customer engagement by offering extensive support through free training sessions, webinars and rapid deployment assistance. This commitment ensures seamless adoption of our technology and fosters strong relationships with our clients.

To further extend our market reach, we actively promote strategic partnerships with resellers globally. This collaborative approach not only enhances our visibility in the market but also allows us to continuously innovate and adapt to emerging trends and technologies. By combining these elements - performance, customisation, customer support and strategic partnerships - we position Pantherun Technologies as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, ready to tackle the challenges posed by competitors.

What has been your growth % in terms of client acquisition in the last 1 year?

In the past year, we have achieved remarkable growth in client acquisition, recording an impressive increase of over 45%. This substantial growth is most evident in the Industrial IoT, sensor networking, railway signaling, aeronautics and automotive electronics sectors. As a result of this expansion, we anticipate our revenues to grow by over 400% compared to the previous year. This significant progress not only underscores our market credibility but also highlights the effectiveness of our focused sales strategy. Our commitment to delivering innovative, tailored solutions that address the specific needs of these industries has been a key driver in attracting new clients and solidifying our position in the cybersecurity market.

What is your R&D investment profile for your patented encryption technology?

We are currently committed to advancing our patented encryption technology, dedicating approximately 20% of our annual revenue to research and development (R&D). A significant portion of this investment is focused specifically on enhancing encryption technologies. Our R&D initiatives include the development of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms, which are essential for ensuring our solutions remain resilient against future quantum computing threats.

We are also enhancing our key management systems by integrating AI to effectively counter advanced threats such as Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) and Replay attacks. This proactive approach allows us to stay ahead of potential vulnerabilities and protect our clients' data more effectively. Furthermore, we are optimizing our FPGA solutions to achieve higher throughput and lower latency, which is critical for maintaining performance in high-speed communication environments.

Our commitment to R&D ensures that we remain ahead of evolving cybersecurity challenges while delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients.

