SaaS Logistics and Growth of MSMEs

About US tariffs – what impact will they have on the logistics industry?

Advertisment

The recent US tariffs are likely to have a significant ripple effect on the global logistics industry. For Indian logistics companies like Roadcast, which are deeply integrated into global supply chains, these tariffs could lead to shifts in sourcing and manufacturing strategies. As companies look to diversify supply bases away from China, countries like India may see increased demand, presenting an opportunity for local logistics providers to scale operations. However, this shift also brings challenges, rising freight costs, delays due to re-routed trade lanes, and increased pressure on logistics infrastructure. At Roadcast, we believe adaptability and real-time visibility will be key. Our tech-first approach helps clients manage these disruptions effectively with predictive analytics, smart routing, and automated operations. While tariffs create short-term volatility, they also offer long-term potential for India’s logistics sector to emerge as a central hub in the restructured global trade landscape.

How are sensors and video telematics revolutionising logistics startups?

In today’s fast-moving logistics world, startups are under pressure to deliver not just quickly but smartly. That’s where tech like sensors and video telematics step in, they’re game-changers for anyone looking to run a tighter, safer and more efficient ship.

Advertisment

Following are some dimensions of this –

Smarter fleets with real-time monitoring

Sensors are like your eyes and ears on the road. They track everything, from vehicle health to temperature inside the cargo area. So, if a truck carrying sensitive items like vaccines gets too warm, alerts go out instantly. That kind of real-time insight helps avoid damage, cut delays, and keep operations running smoothly.

Advertisment

Better routes, fewer delays

When you pair GPS with IoT sensors and weather or traffic data, the result is intelligent route planning that works in real-time. Add in predictive maintenance alerts and you’re looking at fewer breakdowns, smoother deliveries and more reliable ETAs.

Safer roads with video telematics

Advertisment

Cameras inside the vehicle keep an eye on driver behavior, warning about things like harsh braking or distracted driving. It’s not about micromanaging; it’s about keeping people safe and protected. And in case of an accident, video footage can help clear up disputes faster.

Customer experience upgraded

Live tracking and accurate ETAs are not just a nice-to-have anymore, they’re expected. Telematics give customers full visibility and peace of mind. Video proof of delivery also helps prevent misunderstandings and boosts trust.

Advertisment

At the end of the day, sensors and telematics are helping logistics startups punch above their weight, delivering safer, faster and more customer-centric experiences while keeping costs in check.

What has been your revenue growth % in the last 1 year?

We have seen strong momentum this past year, clocking 30% year-on-year growth. It’s a reflection of the growing demand for smarter logistics and the trust our customers are placing in our tech-first approach.

Advertisment

How does SaaS logistics help MSMEs grow?

For MSMEs, every rupee counts and every delivery matters. That’s where Saas-based logistics platforms come in, offering scalable tools that help small and medium businesses level up without burning a hole in their pocket.

Following aspects are important in this –

Advertisment

Affordable, flexible and ready to grow

SaaS logistics doesn’t demand a huge upfront investment. You pay for what you use and that flexibility makes it easy for MSMEs to scale operations as their business grows, without worrying about server space or software upgrades.

Customer experience that builds loyalty

Real-time delivery updates and proactive alerts keep customers in the loop, which makes a huge difference. Happy customers come back — and they tell others.

Smarter decisions with data

These platforms don’t just move packages; they give insights. MSMEs get access to data dashboards that help track performance, spot bottlenecks and plan better, from inventory to delivery timelines.

Clarity across the supply chain

SaaS brings visibility across the entire supply chain. You know where your shipments are, what’s delayed; and how to fix it, all in real time. That level of control is gold, especially when you're trying to stay agile.

In short, SaaS logistics is more than just tech; it’s a growth enabler. It gives MSMEs the ability to deliver like the big players, stay nimble and compete with confidence.

Read more interviews here