Interaction - Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director, Sales & Marketing, ViewSonic India

Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director, Sales and Marketing, IT Business ViewSonic India disusses the various dimensions of channel strategy of this organisation.

What are the new elements of ViewSonic channel strategy for 2024-25?

For the year 2024-25, ViewSonic has implemented several new elements in its channel partner strategy aimed at enhancing growth and market positioning.

Brand strategy emphasises growth opportunities within the market, indicating ViewSonic’s commitment to double the growth in the specified timeframe. The vision for the future to serves as a rallying point for channel partners and stakeholders, aligning towards a common goal of expansion and success.

The brand aims to recognise as one of India’s top three monitor brands highlights its strong position and credibility in the industry. By incorporating this into its channel strategy. ViewSonic also aims to strengthen partnerships, increase sales and solidify its leading role in the Indian monitor market.

What steps are you taking to expand your channel network?

To expand brand’s channel network, ViewSonic is taking a versatile approach to meet the diverse needs of its target market. A crucial part of this strategy is offering a wide range of gaming monitors designed for all types of gamers, from beginners to professionals.

The brand is also focusing on expanding its workspace collection to address the growing demand for ergonomic solutions and streamlined connectivity options in office environments.

What kind of support system can your channel partners expect from you in order to grow their business?

ViewSonic understands the pivotal role that channel partners play in the growth and success of its business. Beyond simply offering a diverse range of monitors tailored to different segments such as gamers, professionals and general users, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive support to its channel partners to facilitate their business expansion.

First and foremost, ViewSonic invests significantly in the training and development of its channel partners. Through regular training sessions conducted on a weekly and monthly basis, ViewSonic ensures that partners are well-equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively market and sell its products. These training programs cover various aspects ranging from product features and specifications to sales techniques and customer engagement strategies, enabling channel partners to enhance their capabilities and drive better outcomes.

Furthermore, ViewSonic recognises the power of influencers and digital advocates in amplifying brand awareness and driving product adoption. To leverage this potential, the company actively collaborates with gaming influencers, casters, and YouTube personalities to promote its monitors and advocate for the brand. By harnessing the reach and influence of these individuals, ViewSonic extends its market reach and fosters stronger connections with target audiences, ultimately benefiting its channel partners through increased visibility and demand for the products they offer.

ViewSonic is committed to fostering closer relationships with its channel partners by organizing regular meet-ups and events in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These gatherings serve as valuable platforms for sharing updates, exchanging insights and fostering collaboration among partners. By actively engaging with partners at the grassroots level, ViewSonic demonstrates its commitment to their success and creates opportunities for mutual growth.

Additionally, ViewSonic ensures that its monitors are prominently displayed and available for demonstration in retail spaces. Through partnerships with retailers and in-shop placements, ViewSonic maximises visibility, accessibility and display range of monitors for touch and feel, allowing customers to experience the performance and features of its monitor’s first-hand. This not only drives sales but also enhances brand credibility and trust, further benefiting channel partners by creating a conducive environment for sales conversion.

ViewSonic’s support system for its channel partners encompasses a multifaceted approach that combines training, influencer collaboration, community engagement and retail visibility. By providing comprehensive support across these key areas, ViewSonic empowers its channel partners to thrive in a competitive market landscape and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.

What is the current geographical expanse and strength of your channel partners in metro and non metro locations?

ViewSonic channel partner network spans metro and non-metro locations, strategically covering critical locations across India. We have a strong presence in metropolitan areas, including major cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai. These cities serve as crucial hubs for business activities, facilitating our ability to connect with our target audience and fulfil their requirements effectively.

Our network is extended to regions beyond metropolitan areas, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Pune and Bhubaneswar. These non-metro locations are pivotal for our expansion as they offer unique growth opportunities. Establishing a strong presence in these regions, we can access emerging markets and forge beneficial partnerships with local businesses and communities, driving sustainable growth and mutual success.

