Interaction - Sundeep Holani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Channelplay

Sundeep Holani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Channelplay talks to us about his work at Channelplay, a retail and distribution solutions company

What are the challenges of retail that technology is solving?

Retail in India is highly fragmented and any successful company will need to sell from thousands of stores across the country owned by different owners, and a wide variety of siloed technology platforms, if at all there is any technology in the first place. We at Channelplay, a retail & distribution management platform are preferred by a company solving the problem of getting access to reliable information such as customer and sales data as well as creates a low-friction direct communication platform with various stakeholders. Companies can provide information about product, inventory and prices, get orders in real-time, manage fulfilment, track supply chain metrics and ensure productivity of their field sales team - all from a unified interface with little overhead.

What has been your growth in % in the last 1 year?

We have grown 30% year on year to reach approx. 370 crores in revenue this year.

What is the strength of your clientele from the MSME segment?

We have historically worked with Fortune 500 companies and have recently started making its offerings available to MSME customers to whom it provides a turnkey solution. Over a short span of time, we have received a good response and are scaling this offering rapidly.

How cost-effective are these solutions for the smaller businesses?

Our solutions are designed to be high-ROI, and much more than pay for themselves after a brief set-up and stabilization period. Any company that has a proven product-market fit and has achieved some initial scale will find our offerings to be great value for their business.

