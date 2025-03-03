Technical Enablement of Partners in Cybersecurity

Would you like to say something about the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2025?

Advertisment

Yes, it was an amazing gathering of the top 3% of our partners. I would say slightly over 50 of our key partners are here. We have a lot of information to share with them and there are many innovations happening.

The rapid growth of digital infrastructure in India has made data resilience a boardroom priority. Our partners work with so many other companies, and they will now appreciate and understand much better how Veeam has evolved over the last year. Our partners drive our success, advancing data protection solutions that help businesses secure data and recover from disruptions more effectively than ever. As we look ahead, our focus will be on expanding our network of partners, accelerating cloud and hybrid solutions, and enabling organizations to recover faster and more efficiently.

What new developments have you started in 2025 regarding providing your solutions and products to MSMEs in India?

Advertisment

We believe there is a need for widening the use of enterprise capabilities that data resilience software companies like us offer. This is exactly what we aim to help our broad base of clients with, ensuring no data is ever lost and that data remains 100% recoverable.

Our BaaS offering, known as Veeam Data Cloud, is the best way for MSMEs to secure their important data assets. Data is not confined to data centers alone; there is structured data, unstructured data, and SaaS data. MSMEs are using M365, and we have many MSME customers who understand the need to protect M365 data. As part of our Veeam Data Cloud capabilities, we offer the ability to protect physical machines in the cloud, and we're introducing those capabilities.

We have already introduced M365 backup, and we are working towards protecting all kinds of data within the Veeam Data Cloud. We also help customers maintain an immutable copy of their data in a Veeam vault, which is a way for MSMEs to protect their data. Cloud is an excellent approach for MSMEs because it provides broad reach without requiring a local reseller to support MSMEs on the ground.

Advertisment

We are 100% dealing with MSMEs through resellers. You don’t need a reseller engineer on-site for implementation; everything is available on the Cloud, making it very easy for MSMEs to deploy and onboard. I believe this is a very important strategy for us.

Secondly, even if MSMEs prefer a traditional approach and don't want to move to the Cloud, we have several hundred partners across India. We work very closely with distributors like Reddington, SAVEX, and INGRAM, who have tremendous market reach. Through them, we can offer our services in various ways, allowing MSMEs to consume them in different ways.

What kind of incentives do you offer to your partners and those engaged in data backup services? What incentives do you provide to help them grow their business and meet the challenges they face?

Advertisment

The most important support that partners need is enablement from a technical standpoint. When we protect our customers and help them recover in the wake of a cyberattack or ransomware attack, customers need to have three things in place: a pre-incident strategy, incident response, and post-incident analysis.

For pre-incidents, we ensure that partners are trained and enabled to help their customers implement best practices, like the 3-2-1-1-0 rule. When a cyberattack occurs, and we have to assume we must live with it, partners need to know the appropriate response for any customer. Our partners receive training to help customers put together processes on how to deal with a cyber incident when it happens.

This is all part of the enablement process. Post-incident, Veeam steps in to help recover the customer's data. We have a host of experts who conduct forensics and tools to aid in data recovery, among other services.

Advertisment

These are the capabilities we provide to our partner community so they can, in turn, help their customers. Of course, there are also Veeam-certified engineers, and there's a training and certification program that every partner needs to invest in to ensure a pool of certified professionals across this partner community who are good in implementation.

How do you address the gap that exists between threats and solutions?

The best approach we advocate for protection against bad actors is to have an immutable copy of data that can be recovered anywhere. Everything we do, from data backup to recovery, to security, data intelligence, and data portability, serves a single purpose, which is to keep your data backup safe, secure, and recoverable anywhere.

Advertisment

We take proactive steps and provide guidance on post-incident recovery automation. This is where we are investing. Regarding whether partners or customers provide these services, it depends on the level of the services required. To a large extent, our partners are trained, enabled, and certified to assist our customers. However, we offer 24/7 follow-the-sun support, so partners can always rely on Veeam support to help the customers.

Read more interviews here

Advertisment

Read DQ Channels Bylines here

Read from the Editor here

Read IT News here