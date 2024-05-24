Transforming Search for Growth with AI

How is AI technology evolving in the search segment?

AI is transforming search by going beyond just simple keyword matching. Machine learning algorithms can nowadays grasp the meaning and user intent behind a search query, understanding the concepts and intent. This allows for more relevant results even if different terminology is used. Additionally, AI can uncover hidden connections between seemingly disparate searches, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the information landscape. As AI continues to evolve, expect even greater accuracy, improved exploration of concepts, and the ability to handle increasingly complex search use cases.

What are the pitfalls in using AI and how are you resolving them?

AI in search offers incredible power, but it's not without its challenges. One major pitfall is its data dependence: AI models heavily rely on the quality and quantity of their training data. If this training data is incomplete or inaccurate, the AI's outputs can be unreliable. At PatSeer, we address this by carefully selecting and cleaning the training data used for fine-tuning our underlying models to ensure its accuracy and relevance for the specific task.

Another significant concern is security and privacy in auto-learning systems. Free online AI systems can be vulnerable to hacking or manipulation, potentially compromising user provided data. Such AI algorithms might inadvertently learn from and later reveal sensitive information from training data. To mitigate these risks, AI search in PatSeer does not leverage any third-party hosted model provided by companies like OpenAI or Anthropic and our AI search engine runs completely in-house. Further, all user provided data is encrypted and cannot be accessed by our own teams and therefore is not used by anyone other than the user themselves. We leverage robust encryption measures and access controls to safeguard data, as evidenced by our ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

What is the growth % of your company in last 1 year because of AI?

Our innovative AI search, introduced in July 2023, is still relatively new. However, we’ve been impressed by the swift increase in its usage. Our AI user base is increasing by >50% on a month-on-month basis and within the short timeframe, AI searches now account for 10% of all searches conducted on our platform. This significant rise in user engagement with AI modules is positively impacting the company's growth. This strong user adoption indicates that AI will likely be a major factor driving our future success.

What are your strengths that make you successful in your role?

I think when it comes to strengths, I would say, just trying to do anything with a certain level of perfection without thinking too much of all the pros and cons beyond a point. Of course, one does take a calculated risk with their every approach. However in sales, you need a little bit of aggression, you need a little bit of risk-taking capability. So, I think I am pretty much at it when it comes to my approach, which is basically the strength.

Moreover, adaptability and willingness to tailor my approach to the situation are key strengths in sales, which is not a rigid, formulaic endeavor like coding or mathematics. My background and experience in sales since the beginning of my career have instilled in me a passion for the business aspect of work, including strategies for growth and expansion. I thrive on challenges and constantly seek new ways to improve and innovate. Being a go-getter by nature, I am motivated by challenges and always strive to push myself to achieve more. Overall, my ability to adapt, my passion for sales, and my determination to succeed make me well-suited for the role.

What are the challenges in this IT segment; and how do you strategise to resolve these challenges?

In the IT sector, particularly in India, the predominant workforce comprises women, especially in IT. The biggest challenge in IT, as in any other sector, is achieving gender equality. While strides have been made towards equal pay and opportunities, societal factors often hinder women's careers, particularly after marriage and childbirth. Balancing work and family responsibilities becomes incredibly challenging, impacting women's ability to perform at their fullest potential compared to men. Additionally, certain roles within IT, like sales, remain heavily male-dominated, which can pose additional challenges.

However, IT presents unique opportunities for women to compete on an equal footing with men. Yet, challenges persist in terms of social support, recognition, and sustaining a work-life balance, especially given the demanding nature of the industry.

To overcome these challenges, it’s crucial to establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. Setting defined work hours and sticking to them, while also communicating expectations to family members, can help maintain a healthier balance. Prioritising tasks and being firm about personal time are essential to maintaining mental and physical well-being. While this may be challenging, especially in the context of remote work, it’s necessary for long-term sustainability.

In summary, achieving a work-life balance in IT requires prioritization, clear communication, and a firm commitment to boundaries between work and personal life. While challenging, it's essential for both personal well-being and professional success.

What can make more women succeed and take leadership roles in the IT sector?

To enhance women's success and increase their presence in leadership roles within the IT sector, several factors need consideration. Firstly, women should strive for a balance between professional excellence and mental peace. This involves relinquishing the urge to micromanage every aspect and embracing a more relaxed and positive approach, akin to how men typically operate in the workplace.

Moreover, fostering transparency and openness about mental health challenges is crucial, especially among women in leadership positions. While maintaining composure is essential, seeking resolution for mental health issues, whether through medical or emotional avenues, is equally important.

From a technical standpoint, staying updated with industry trends and adopting modern technological approaches is essential for effective leadership. Whether in sales, client-facing roles, or other domains, leveraging AI and technology tools can enhance team management and overall performance. Being adaptable to technological advancements ensures that leaders remain efficient and capable of navigating evolving industry landscapes.

In summary, a combination of maintaining mental well-being, adopting a relaxed and positive leadership style, and embracing technological advancements are key factors that can enable more women to succeed and assume leadership roles in the IT sector.

