We foster innovation through industry collaboration, Chris Casey, AWS

What are the AWS services that helped Minfy modernize its IT infrastructure and manage its cloud-based databases?

Minfy has harnessed a suite of Amazon Web Services (AWS) products to modernize its IT infrastructure and efficiently manage its Cloud-based databases. Central to this effort is the utilization of Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service facilitating the development, training, and deployment of machine learning models. This empowers Minfy to deliver advanced generative AI solutions through its Swayam.ai platform. Additionally, the integration of Amazon Bedrock underscores Minfy’s commitment to optimizing the underlying infrastructure required for AI application deployment, ensuring security, scalability, and performance.

Furthermore, Minfy has embraced AWS Inferentia, a specialized ML inference chip, to enhance the efficiency of inference tasks within its AI solutions. This enables Minfy to deliver high-performance AI capabilities while maintaining cost-effectiveness. In tandem with AI-driven initiatives, Minfy is leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) to modernize its customers’ IT infrastructure through container orchestration.

This allows for the seamless deployment and management of containerized applications at scale, facilitating agility and operational efficiency. Finally, the integration of Amazon Aurora and Amazon Redshift enables Minfy to effectively manage its customers' cloud-based databases. These fully managed database services offer scalability, reliability, and performance optimization, essential for mission-critical applications across various industries.

How does AWS help locally owned businesses drive transformation and expand globally? Are there any programs offered by AWS to scale these businesses?

AWS has a long-term commitment to India and in May 2023, announced plans to invest US$12.7 billion in India by 2030 into our local cloud infrastructure. This brings AWS’ total investment in India to INR 1,36,500 crores (US $16.4 billion) by 2030.

AWS works with many local businesses through our AWS Partners. The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global network of technology and consulting businesses that leverage AWS to build solutions and services for AWS customers. Some of the key programs offered by AWS include:

The AWS Competency Programme – It validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success across different industries, use cases, and workloads. According to research by Canalys, 83% of customers rank AWS specializations and competencies as one of the top three selection criteria when searching for AWS Partners to work with.

AWS Marketplace Channel Programmes – It simplifies how Partners work together to sell software. Both ISV and Consulting Partners can leverage AWS Marketplace Channel Programmes to expand reach, accelerate deal closure, optimize cost; and extend value to AWS Customers.

How is AWS leveraging generative AI solutions to transform and scale businesses? What are some of the unique solutions and their capabilities?

AWS aims to revolutionize businesses through the strategic implementation of generative AI solutions, offering a comprehensive set of capabilities to drive productivity, insights, and transformation within organizations. At the core of AWS’ approach lies a three-layered generative AI stack, designed to cater to diverse business needs and objectives. The bottom layer comprises purpose-built infrastructure, including powerful GPUs, Trainium, Inferentia, and SageMaker, facilitating the execution of AI workloads such as training foundation models and producing inferences.

The middle layer provides tools and pre-trained foundation models, exemplified by Amazon Bedrock, to aid in the development and scaling of generative AI-powered applications. Finally, the top layer offers applications with built-in generative AI, such as Amazon Q, eliminating the need for specialized machine learning expertise and enabling seamless integration into existing workflows.

I don’t think anyone can predict the future state of GenAI, but we do know that customers will always like selection, choice, and flexibility while doing everything they can to minimize uncertainty, risk, high costs, and complexity. Security, choice, and selection have been a cornerstone of our approach since the beginning of AWS and it remains true now.

This is why we are putting so much emphasis on Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker Jump Start. These allow our customers to select the right model for the job while staying flexible for the next best one to come along. These services also provide the security and guardrails needed to mitigate risk and uncertainty. Finally, through Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker Jump Start, customers can quickly build pipelines, deploy agents, and orchestrate RAGs without having to do any of the core plumbing and heavy lifting.

In addition to technological advancements, AWS’ focus on collaboration and partnerships further enhances the adoption and impact of generative AI solutions. Partnerships with industry leaders like HCLTech and IBM aim to accelerate the adoption of AWS’ advanced GenAI portfolio, enabling enterprises to build secure applications and leverage AI responsibly. Moreover, initiatives like the Innovation Lab, launched in collaboration with IBM at the IBM Client Experience Center in Bangalore, provide clients with a platform to explore joint solutions and test prototypes, fostering innovation across industries.

Can you elaborate on this partnership? What kind of technical assistance, resources, support, and mentorship does AWS provide?

The partnership between Minfy and AWS signifies a strategic collaboration aimed at driving innovation and business growth through Cloud services and AI. This multi-year agreement underscores Minfy’s commitment to leveraging AWS’ expertise and resources to expand globally and deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers across various industries. With AWS’ extensive suite of services and solutions, Minfy gains access to technical assistance, resources, support, and mentorship essential for modernizing IT infrastructure and accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

Through this partnership, AWS facilitates Minfy’s upskilling initiatives by offering training and certification programs across core AWS competencies, enabling Minfy’s workforce to stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices. Moreover, AWS supports Minfy in establishing a Cloud Centre of Excellence, which centralizes knowledge, standardizes solution adoption, and provides specialized advisory services to optimize performance and deliver exceptional value to customers globally.

How did AWS support Minfy throughout its journey? Could you share some significant milestones?

Throughout Minfy's journey, AWS has been a partner, providing crucial support and resources that have accelerated Minfy’s growth and success in the Cloud computing domain. With eight AWS competencies under its belt, Minfy demonstrates its expertise across a wide range of AWS solutions and services, showcasing its ability to deliver high-quality, specialized solutions to its customers. Additionally, Minfy’s participation in six partner programs further solidifies its alignment with AWS’s strategic objectives and underscores its dedication to leveraging AWS resources effectively.

Additionally, being selected as an Amazon HealthLake Launch Partner highlights Minfy’s role in driving innovation in the healthcare sector by leveraging cutting-edge AWS services. With AWS, Minfy is delivering transformative solutions that address critical industry challenges, such as data management and interoperability, while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements like HIPAA.

How does AWS foster innovation through industry collaboration and partnerships? Highlight some key significant AWS collaboration initiatives.

AWS fosters innovation through strategic industry collaboration and partnerships, recognizing the critical role played by AWS Partners in driving success for both AWS and its customers in India. The growing AWS Partner Network in India catalyzes digital transformation, aiding customers in overcoming complex business challenges. For instance, Crayon Software Experts India, in collaboration with AWS, has established an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Incubation Center in Bangalore. This center supports India-based ISVs and startups in developing Cloud-based digital solutions tailored for public sector applications, spanning areas such as agriculture, healthcare, utilities, smart infrastructure, and edutech.

In September 2023, AWS signed a strategic MoU with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to support space-tech innovations through Cloud computing. This collaboration gives space startups, research institutes, and students access to cutting-edge Cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.

