What are the New Cybersecurity Strategies?

What are new cyberthreat strategies emerging in 2024 vis-à-vis the new techs in the market?

As organisations navigate this evolving landscape, it becomes increasingly critical to understand the emerging cyberthreats and the innovative technologies driving them. With the widespread adoption of cloud computing, cybercriminals are utilising their tactics to exploit vulnerabilities such as misconfigured cloud settings and incomplete data deletion. Strengthening cloud governance models becomes paramount to defend against these evolving threats. Simultaneously, the interconnected nature of IoT ecosystems creates vulnerabilities that can be exploited, posing risks to data integrity and privacy. AI and ML also empower organizations to analyse vast datasets, detect anomalous patterns, and proactively mitigate threats. This integration enhances defence mechanisms, enabling organisations to bolster their resilience against evolving cyberattacks. In the face of continuously evolving ransomware threats, organisations must adopt proactive measures such as robust backup solutions, employee training; and effective security protocols to mitigate the impact of ransomware attacks effectively.

How do you keep yourself updated on these threats and the proficiency to counter them?

CtrlS Datacentres maintains its commitment to staying updated on potential threats and enhancing proficiency in countering them through a multi-faceted approach. Firstly, we subscribe to diverse threat intelligence feeds from reputable sources, ensuring that we stay abreast of emerging threats and attack techniques. CtrlS intrusion detection software aids in readiness for, management of and defence against network assaults. It encompasses a spectrum of threats ranging from DDoS assaults and port scans to backdoor infiltrations. Participation in information sharing communities facilitates collaboration with peers, enabling the exchange of threat intelligence and best practices. Employee training and awareness initiatives ensure that staff are equipped with the knowledge to recognise and respond to potential threats effectively. This proactive approach allows us to identify and address potential vulnerabilities promptly, thereby enhancing overall security posture.

What's the accuracy level of your cyberthreat countering strategy?

CtrlS Datacentres upholds the highest security and compliance standards to protect clients' sensitive data, utilizing its Rated-4 datacentres. Ensuring datacentre resilience involves comprehensive evaluation of various factors that impact security. CtrlS cybersecurity Services offer real-time identification of the origins of such attacks, enhancing your ability to swiftly respond and mitigate potential damage. Regular vulnerability scanning and penetration testing help them proactively identify and address weaknesses in their systems. Internally, CtrlS conducts ongoing security research and development, fostering innovation in threat detection and mitigation.

What's the size of your non metro MSME clients from the IT sector and how are they growing?

We have a very positive response from non-metro clients specially with our sties in Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. There is a vibrant and robust MSME ecosystem that intends to harness state-of-art digital and security technologies to server their needs. We are bullish about this segment and have lined-up services in 40 non-metro locations over the next three years. There is a lot of momentum in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities that is driving digital services to the next level, and security services are one of the most sought-after services among the MSME clients in these evolving markets. In the years to come, we anticipate that our non-metro MSME clients will grow as much as our clients in the mature metro markets.

