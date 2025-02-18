A Woman Leader who is at the Top of Channel Partner Business

Iserve Solutions and Services bridges between business needs and the world of IT solutions. We see ourselves as trusted solutions partner. We understand our clients’ needs, identify-integrate-support high quality, affordable IT solutions in hardware, software, services, mobility, analytics and Cloud with speed, flexibility.

Iserve Solutions was founded in 2006 and it has emerged as a leading IT Infrastructure and information solution provider in the last three decades. With large highly experience technical team having offices across East India (Kolkata, Siliguri, Ranchi, Chhattisgarh and Patna) and 150 members, we have served more than 500 customers over a span of 18+ years.

Can you share a pivotal moment where you overcame a significant challenge and what advice would you give to other women aspiring to lead in this space?

It’s crucial to always be prepared – whether it’s for a presentation or with the work you’ve done – so that there’s no room for anyone to question your credibility. Earning respect means consistently showing up as the most informed person in that room.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had some exceptional male and female mentors along the way. They have shown me how to handle difficult situations with grace and determination. From balancing a demanding career to managing teams with empathy during high-pressure moments, they’ve given me invaluable insights. Their example has shaped my leadership style, reinforcing the importance of resilience, flexibility and compassion in overcoming obstacles.

Women bring invaluable perspectives to leadership, especially in driving innovation. Our experiences often require us to adapt, proving ourselves and thinking creatively to overcome obstacles. This resilience translates into innovative solutions. Empathy is one key strength. Women tend to lead with collaboration and understanding, fostering an environment where diverse ideas can thrive. In finance, I’ve seen how vital it is to listen to different viewpoints, enabling innovation that top-down leadership might stifle.

Women also excel at spotting untapped opportunities, seeing gaps in the market that others may overlook. Women also bring creativity under pressure, which is exactly what companies need.

Finally, we often think holistically, prioritising long-term sustainability. By bringing more women – and underrepresented voices – into leadership, we can drive industries forward in creative and essential ways.

Ultimately, it’s about recognising your worth and standing your ground in environments that may not always be welcoming or forward-thinking. I’ve always focused on not letting those biases affect my path and now I aim to create environments where the women I work with feel empowered and valued. There’s still a lot of work to be done in the industry, but by fostering a culture where we lead with confidence and resilience is one way we can continue driving that change.

Empowering women has always been deeply important to me. I know from experience that when women feel supported and encouraged, they thrive, both personally and professionally. That’s why I’m so passionate about offering guidance and mentorship, ensuring the women around me feel seen, valued and capable of taking on leadership roles.

What steps do you think the IT reselling industry can take to encourage more women to pursue leadership roles and thrive in tech-related careers?

Following are some important suggestions –

Know Your Value

Knowing your strengths and articulating them clearly will help you stand out and reinforce your place within the tech industry. Whether you’re a strategic thinker, a technical expert or responsible for marketing or customer experience, your role holds significance and should be valued. Don’t let self-doubt hold you back. Embrace your value and let it shine.

Stay Curious

Embrace curiosity and continuous learning, as staying ahead of your competition is the key to success in tech. It’s not just about keeping up; it’s about shaping the future. Your journey is a thrilling adventure and with each step you’re empowering yourself to make a meaningful impact. Stay curious, stay hungry and let your brilliance shine in the tech world!

Being a woman also piqued curiosity and drew more collaborators to me. With the right skill set, you can transform your weaknesses into strengths.

Meet Challenges

This means applying for roles, networking and taking on challenges that may terrify you initially. Don’t be afraid of failure – instead, ask yourself: What can I learn from this experience? As a female business owner in this industry, I can attest that having an open mind has opened many doors for me and taught me valuable lessons

Have you had any influential mentors or role models along your journey? How has mentorship shaped your career and what role do you think mentorship plays in fostering the next generation of women leaders in tech?

The most profound influence on my personal development and growth has been my husband and my other friend during the time I started my organisation. Both were expert with deep domain knowledge of the IT sector and a proficient problem-solver.

Theirs organised and empathetic work approach was influential. I recall one project where we had to design a complex IT architecture for a share market’s regulatory and compliance reporting system. They led the team calmly during a crisis and their ability to anticipate problems and devise solutions in real-time was exemplary.

Observing them, I learned the importance of detail-oriented design, proactive problem-solving and empathetic leadership. These teachings played a significant role in my decision to co-found Iserve Solutions and in shaping its successful trajectory.

